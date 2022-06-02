Condé Nast India names Pankaj Singh Parihar as Chief Business Officer

Condé Nast India has appointed Pankaj Singh Parihar as Chief Business Officer.

In his new role, Pankaj will be responsible to lead the commercial teams in defining and delivering on advertising revenue targets, while shaping the company’s sales and marketing strategy and business growth. He will play an integral role in the delivery of all commercial revenue including digital and print sales, branded content, social, video and events for the company. Pankaj will report directly to Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Condé Nast India.

Prior to joining Condé Nast India, Pankaj served as Vice President and Head of Digital, Data and Digital Transformation, at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).

Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Condé Nast India said, “2021 was the year when Digital + Video became the largest commercial platform for Condé Nast India. The future growth will continue to be driven by these platforms along with our events business, which is beginning to make a comeback. I am excited to have Pankaj on board with us as his experience in driving large scale digital transformation for businesses across industries will be significant as Condé Nast aims to strategically partner and provide our digital audience and data (1P) and content (IP) capabilities.”

On his appointment, Parihar said, “Condé Nast has recently been through a global transformation and it’s an exciting time to be part of the company. The premium brands of Condé Nast India have always been a source of inspiration to me and I am eagerly looking forward to working with Alex Kuruvilla and leading the commercial teams at Condé Nast India towards the next phase of growth, business transformation and digitisation of the organisation.”

