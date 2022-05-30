Pankaj Singh Parihar moves on from Godrej Group

Parihar steps down from the position of Vice President & Head of Digital, Commerce and Transformation

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: May 30, 2022 4:24 PM  | 1 min read
Pankaj Singh Parihar, Godrej Group's Vice President and Head of Digital, Commerce and Transformation, has decided to part ways with the multinational conglomerate after serving 8.5  years in the company.

He was a part of the leadership team at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL). Parihar was leading the digital center of excellence—digital marketing, digital commerce, and digital transformation at GCPL. He was also in charge of monitoring the entire cycle of consumer journeys on digital and digital marketing for all GCPL brands.

Parihar’s responsibilities at the organization included driving and operating the D2C channel, overlooking the digital and growth marketing, creating a seamless data stack and driving actionable insights for the company.

He joined Godrej Group in 2014 as Associate Vice President and Head of Digital Transformation. Before joining Godrej, he had worked for brands such as Ogilvy, Omnicom Media Group, and The Times Group, among others.

