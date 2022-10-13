Comcast Corporation elevates Mike Cavanagh as President

Cavanagh will be the third President in the company’s 59-year history

Comcast Corporation has elevated Mike Cavanagh as President. With this promotion, Mike will work closely with Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company. Cavanagh will be only the third President in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain Chief Financial Officer.

“Today’s promotion will come as no surprise – Mike is admired and trusted by those who know and work with him,” said Roberts.

“Mike has brought incredible operational and financial expertise to Comcast and is an integral part of our special company. He’s an outstanding partner and together we are focused on continuing to create new and exciting opportunities for growth,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO, Comcast.

“It’s an honor to work with Brian to lead this great company,” Cavanagh added. “We have exceptional businesses with world-class executives in Dana, Dave, and Jeff and I’m proud to call them my partners. I look forward to working together to shape the bright future of Comcast.”

Mike joined Comcast seven years ago as Chief Financial Officer.

