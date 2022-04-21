CleverTap appoints Anand Venkatraman as Chief Operating Officer

CleverTap has appointed Anand Venkatraman as the Chief Operating Officer.

Venkatraman has over two decades of experience in building and scaling global teams and P&Ls across various sales motions. He joins from Freshworks where he led the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa business. Prior to that he held leadership positions at Akamai and Microsoft in APJ and India.

“I warmly welcome Anand to CleverTap. His appointment underlines our ambitious growth plans to be the gamechanger for user retention. He has a successful track record in taking businesses global, building highly engaged teams, and establishing creative approaches for customer success. Anand will strengthen the CleverTap management team to help scale the company to the next level by bringing in excellence in execution,” said Sidharth Malik, CEO CleverTap Inc.

“I am excited to join CleverTap as they emerge as the retention category market leader, in not just India and South-East Asia but also in markets like North America, Latin America, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Europe. I am looking forward to being a part of CleverTap’s journey in taking the Indian SaaS story to the world,” said Venkatraman.

