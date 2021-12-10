Byju’s appoints Rachna Bahadur to lead global expansion

In her new role, Bahadur will lead the overall planning, strategy, and roadmap for Byju’s expansion in new and existing markets

Edtech company Byju’s today announced the appointment of Rachna Bahadur as the Senior Vice President to lead its global expansion plans.

“In her new role, Bahadur will lead the overall planning, strategy, and roadmap for Byju’s expansion in new and existing markets. This appointment is a step towards strengthening BYJU’S leadership across verticals as the company aims to further build world class products, teams, and partnerships. In addition to designing BYJU’S next growth phase, creating new partnerships, reinforcing sales, and solidifying the company's market positioning across the globe, Rachna will also be responsible for strengthening the footprint of BYJU’S recent acquisition of EPIC in the US market,” the company said.

Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, Byju’s said, “As we continue to evolve and diversify our business across the globe, we are focusing on bringing the best talent in the industry to further drive our mission of creating a community of lifelong learners. Rachna is a leader with a proven track record. Her extensive knowledge, depth of experience, and core background in consumer product practice will prove a key asset to us. She will play a vital role in charting a high impact and high growth network for BYJU’S, and we are pleased to welcome her on board and look forward to supporting her in this journey.”

As Byju’s enters the next phase of growth in its continuous mission of helping children fall in love with learning, the company is further enhancing its leadership to drive excellence, globally. As a purpose-driven, student-centric organisation, BYJU'S is committed to building world-class learning experiences, driven by a unified passion and exceptional teams to impact how millions of children learn.

Commenting on her appointment, Rachna Bahadur, Senior VP, Global Expansion, BYJU’S said, “For a decade, BYJU’S has been at the helm of creating value in a students life, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team that is at the forefront of redefining the way education is delivered across the world. I look forward to working with the team to further build on the foundation and growth potential in the business. From building new partnerships to expanding existing ones, I look forward to crafting new strategies to take BYJU’S into its next phase of growth.”

With over 15 years of experience, before joining BYJU’S, Bahadur was a Partner at Bain & Company where she was a leader in the consumer product practice. She also co-led the ‘Women @ Bain’ India chapter which aims at creating an inclusive and gender non-conforming (GNC) environment for women to thrive in. At Bain, she has advised top Indian and MNC FMCGs on topics ranging across market entry, growth strategy, marketing, sales, M&A and organization design.

Bahadur has a B.A. (Hons) in Mathematics from St.Stephen’s College, New Delhi, and has an MBA from The Wharton School of Business. A consistent yoga practitioner, Rachna also has developed a keen interest in art and paints herself. She also loves to explore new cultures and cuisines.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)