Britannia names Amit Doshi as Chief Marketing Officer

Britannia Industries Limited has announced the appointment of Amit Doshi as Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 17. He takes over from Vinay Subramanyam who left the company in December 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries said: ‘’I am happy to welcome Amit back to the Britannia family. Amit’s cross-sectoral marketing experience will be valuable in taking our innovation mindset to the next level and building consumer delight. I thank Vinay for his invaluable contribution in building purposive brands especially during the difficult times of the last 2 years, and wish him the very best in his endeavors.’’

With over 17 years of experience, Doshi has expertise in brand marketing, sales, and customer development. In his previous assignment, he was Director, Marketing, Lenovo (India and South Asia). He has also worked with Perfetti Van Melle and Britannia in the past.

Doshi has gained experience in Consumer (B2C), Enterprise, Small & Medium Business (SMB), and Tablet business units at Lenovo and brings a valuable understanding of consumers and markets across product categories.

