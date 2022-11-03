Bobble AI appoints Sahil Deswal as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer

Bobble AI, an AI-powered conversation media platform, has announced the appointment of Sahil Deswal as its new Chief Growth & Marketing Officer. Deswal is set to use his strategic foresight and 15 years of rich industry experience as a global market leader to create new opportunities for growth and play an instrumental role in shaping Bobble AI’s future trajectory, the company said in an official statement.

Speaking on the appointment, Ankit Prasad, CEO, and founder, of Bobble AI, said, “We are excited to welcome Sahil to our team. His extensive knowledge, data-driven approach, problem-solving skills, and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. His prior work at large consumer internet companies speaks for itself. Bobble AI has been roping in industry stalwarts to accelerate the growth & expansion plans and we are confident that Sahil’s integration to the team will strengthen that process & help us achieve new milestones.”

Deswal comes with a solid reputation as a veteran growth & marketing leader with a rich and diverse digital background coupled with exceptional storytelling skills while working with fast-paced tech companies like Augnito, Trell, Times Internet, Bigbasket and Mydala in his previous stint. At Bobble AI he will be instrumental in designing & executing impactful brand marketing & growth strategies along with playing a crucial role in the company's expansion plans formulating distribution partnerships with smartphone OEMs and telecom partners in different geographies including India and Indonesia.

Speaking on the Joining, Sahil Deswal, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer of Bobble AI, said,"Bobble AI’s innovative deep tech solutions re-imagining the keyboard utility as a holistic conversation media platform have emerged as a game-changer in how brands market themselves engaging their millions of potential consumers in creative and non-intrusive way. By helping 80 Mn smartphone users to express themselves in more localised, personalised and creative ways, Bobble AI has carved a niche for itself that has potential to re-define mobile marketing & advertising space and emerge as a global leader. I am excited to join the visionary leadership team and look forward to working closely with the team to achieve our collective goals and drive the company's growth further."

