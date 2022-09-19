BBH India elevates Priya Gurnani & Arvind Menon as Exec Creative Directors

BBH India has announced the elevation of Priya Gurnani and Arvind Menon as Executive Creative Directors.

With over 15 years of experience, Priya specialises in building creative communication that is at the intersection of brands, culture and consumer behaviour.

Armed with 13 years of experience, Arvind most recently led the creative team at Publicis Emil as a Senior Creative Director.

Russell Barrett, CCO & CEO, BBH India, said, "It's always great to welcome brilliant talent to key leadership positions, but it's even better when that talent is promoted from within. Priya is a highly talented creative leader with a sharp and curious mind, great maturity and a clear vision for the kind of work both she and BBH want to produce. She has already proved an invaluable contributor by leading the PWW Bangalore creative team in the past. Arvind is an amazing new age creative thinker who led the creative mandate on Emil before joining the BBH team. He comes with rich knowledge of the digital and creative tech landscape and is the perfect fit for BBH's Modern India's Fame Factory philosophy. Both Priya and Arvind are "Good and Nice" and I'm convinced they will add significantly to BBH's creative output. The creative leadership at BBH India is now fully in place and set to take the next giant leap forward."

Priya Gurnani, Executive Creative Director, BBH India, added, "I am looking forward to embodying and enjoying this new role. BBH has always been a place where 'Outstanding is the norm', and that applies to the work we do and the culture we have. As I continue my journey at BBH, I hope to zag for years to come."

Arvind Menon, Executive Creative Director, BBH India, added, "I'm equal parts honoured, excited and terrified. BBH has an undeniably rich culture of creative excellence. And I know it's only work that can help climb up to those rarefied heights. So I'm just going to focus on that."

