Aamir Sohail to head digital at India Center of Excellence, Havas Media Network

Jackey K has joined Paytm as Vice President-Marketing. The development was shared by Jackey through a LinkedIn post.

Making the announcement, he wrote, “Looking forward to an amazing inning, again in the consumer tech space. This journey is going to be even more exciting, as the opportunity to reach, touch, and add value to every Indian is immense. Super excited for this new innings at Paytm, and make poora India say #paytmkaro”

Jackey joins Paytm from Tata Digital, where he was Director - Marketing & Partnerships: Tata Neu. He had joined the company in November 2022.