Wrapping up 2020 on a good note, Spotify displays OOH campaigns in Mumbai and Delhi

The year-end calls for the most-awaited Spotify Wrapped playlist and insights on listener’s music streaming habits. This year once again as the OTT music streaming platform, Spotify came up with its end end-of-year campaign, they approached their Wrapped campaign in a distinctive way. The campaign messaging in India was narrated through stories in a way that would most resonate with the local consumers.

The campaign ‘#2020Wrapped, on a good note’ is an integrated campaign with 3 digital films and in classic wrapped fashion also features OOH creatives across media sites in Mumbai and Delhi. The OOH campaign creatives have leveraged data-backed insights and trends to highlight India’s quirky audio streaming habits this year.

This year, Globally the momentum of Spotify Wrapped is all about telling a story of gratitude and resilience. The intent is to recognise artists, podcast creators, passionate listeners, and everyday playlist creators who kept people entertained, grounded, and informed through it all, wrapping up 2020 on a good note.

Talking about the insight and creative vision they were looking for in this campaign, Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing - India, Spotify commented, “2020 was a year like no other, and through it all, India reflected gratitude, compassion, and small things that made them happy. All of these emotions are the foundation of this year’s local Wrapped campaign, ‘#2020Wrapped, on a good note’. Through this integrated campaign backed by our audio streaming data, we aim to show gratitude for, and celebrate artists and listeners who made the year a relatively happier one with all things music and playlists.”



The ad agency Leo Burnett conceptualized the ‘#2020Wrapped, on a good note’ a 360-degree campaign including the OOH solutions for Mumbai and Delhi. The OOH part of Spotify’s campaigns has always been an integral part right from the beginning when they launched in India. Even this year with the pandemic market environment the brand hasn’t left the OOH medium out of the marketing mix.

Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director - India & Chief Creative Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett sharing the creative vision and insight for the campaign said, "Music is the mantra that helps navigate life and that was even more significant as the pandemic hit us this year. The ‘#2020Wrapped, On a good note’ campaign celebrates the struggles and victories of the year that 2020 has been. It is a reminder to wrap up 2020 on a good note by spotlighting the artists we listened to, and the music that helped us positively embrace and deal with the year gone by. We are sure that all music lovers will enjoy reminiscing the tracks and artist who made it to their top choices this year."

Talking about the number of media sites the OOH campaign will be displayed on Das responded saying, "The campaign will be displayed on approximately 184 sites between Mumbai and Delhi including airports in both the cities."

On a parting note sharing why the OOH medium is potent for the brand, Das concluded by saying, "It’s not about the medium, it’s about the context of the idea. Spotify campaigns are usually data-oriented and geographically based and hence OOH plays an important role in the media mix."