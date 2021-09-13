Square Yards creates brand awareness with pan-Mumbai OOH campaign

Square Yards, a full-stack Real Estate Platform, has rolled out an aggressive, town-wide OOH campaign in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR and Bangalore, to grab consumer attention, augment its brand presence and visibility, and build recall among its target demographics.

Kanika Gupta Shori, COO, Square Yards said, “Buying a home has become a prerogative for millions of Indians post-Covid. With technology and digital platforms playing a critical role in the home buying journey now, taking our full-stack proposition to consumers has been core to our brand approach over the last 12 months”.

“Through this impactful OOH branding exercise, we have tried to create a long-lasting impression in the minds of our consumers,” she added.

Square Yards adopted a guerrilla marketing approach in its intuitive billboard campaign, using well-worded call-to-action phrases against a yellow backdrop. These billboards are placed in the prime areas of target cities to evoke as much response from prospective customers and spawn engagement on its digital platform and offline distribution nodes. The campaign highlights how the brand is keen on simplifying the overall customer journey with its 360-degree real estate services and make homebuying easier, efficient and secure.

With 450+ billboards planned across locations, this high-octane campaign denotes the perfect alibi to Square Yards disruptive modus operandi.

Square Yards has built a full-stack digital real estate platform offering efficient and convenient tools like 3D virtual tours, real-time inventory blocking engine, and digital transaction tools to seamlessly conduct transactions online, besides handholding homebuyers in mortgages, digital paperwork and interior services; something which allows every homebuyer to buy a home that fulfils all his needs, from anywhere.

Square Yards had a phenomenal start to the year with its Q1 revenue jumping 50% at Rs 100 Crore and property transactions zooming upwards by 80%. In addition to the primary brokerage business, its new business verticals have shown strong traction and are on the track of delivering solid revenue in FY22. The company recently raised USD 25 million in growth financing from ADM Capital to fuel its accelerated growth curve in both Indian and global markets.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)