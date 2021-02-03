OOH players welcome Hyderabad civic body's rule on allotting ad space for CSR campaigns

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) recently announced that OOH advertisers in the city will now have to allot 10 per cent of their ad space for promotions and public service announcements for 10 per cent of the time in a year.



Though the new rule is currently in the planning stage and has not been implementation yet, there are concerns that it might reduce the exposure of brands and commercial campaigns. However, when e4m approached some OOH players in Hyderabad, they did not seem much worried.

“This development is not a big deal. I do not see any major revenue loss for Hyderabad OOH players and advertisers,” said a city-based OOH company owner on the condition of anonymity.



Another OOH player in the city, in fact, welcomed the initiative saying that it will enable media owners and clients to play a small part in popularising various public service/CSR initiatives.



Similar views were expressed by another OOH player. “CSR activities are an integral part of a brand's communication strategy. This marketing approach has received a good response from consumers in recent years, especially during Covid. Having a public service and CSR approach alongside being commercial fits the right narrative in a pandemic environment. OOH advertisers will leverage from this initiative as brands are admired if they have a larger impact on society and are transforming their business enterprises into social enterprises,” he shared.



With the new regulations still being in the planning stage, Hyderabad OOH owners are yet to receive an official communication. They are hoping that there will be some amendments to the policy so that there is a balanced approach. The new rule has come at a time when the OOH players of the city are awaiting clarity on another pressing concern which is the ban on rooftop hoardings. The case on the issue is still being heard by the Telangana High Court. Due to the widespread challenge it poses for regional OOH players, the Outdoor Advertising Media Association approached the Minister of State Home Affairs Gangapuram Kishan Reddy last month, but there hasn’t been any development so far.

