Outdoor Media Integrated COO Naresh Bhandari moves on

Naresh Bhandari, Chief Operating Officer, OMI, Laqshya Media Group, has put down his papers. His last working day is today, 4th November 2020.

The outdoor division of Laqshya Media Group, OMI (Outdoor Media Integrated) was headed by Bhandari. He has been a part of the Laqshya Media Group for more than seven years and used to report to Atul Srivastav, CEO, Laqshya Media Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on the development, Shrivastava, said, “All I can say is that Naresh has taken a sabbatical due to personal exigencies and will be open to joining back, no sooner he overcomes the same. Our good wishes are with him always.”

When asked about his future plan, Bhandari did not give a clear reply. However, his LinkedIn profile headline reads: ‘Moving on to pursue new dreams with a new mission in life!’.

He joined Laqshya Media Group in 2013 as Vice President in the Bangalore division. In 2016, he was promoted as Senior Vice President, and in 2017, he became the COO. Before joining Laqshya, he has worked with prominent OOH organizations like OAP, Prakash Arts and PubliGroupe as the Associate VP of the OOH division. He has helped in conceptualizing impactful campaigns and strategies for clients like Tanishq, Xiaomi, and Titan to name a few.