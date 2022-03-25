Viacom18's SD, HD sports channels set to debut on April 15

Viacom18, the joint venture between TV18 and ViacomCBS, will be introducing its English sports channels Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD on April 15, the company's distribution arm IndiaCast has said in a public notice. The company has also slashed the price of its sports channels from Rs 12 to Rs 8.

The network has also launched a one-month promotional offer for distribution platform operators (DPOs) wherein Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD will be available free of cost. The promotional scheme will commence on 15th April and expire on 14th May.



As per an earlier Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) filing, the company had named its sports channel Sports18 SD and Sports18 HD. The channels were priced at Rs 12 for consumers and Rs 9.6 for the DPOs.



Viacom18 has acquired rights to properties like FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue1, NBA, and Abu Dhabi T10 series. The network will be competing with Star Sports and Sony Sports Network channels. Sports broadcasting will become a three-player market with the entry of Sports18 1 SD and HD.



Meanwhile, IndiaCast has also disclosed that Viacom18's MTV HD+ and Colors Cineplex will be renamed as MTV HD and Colors Cineplex Superhits with effect from 1st April.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)