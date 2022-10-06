Sunil Arora, former Election Commissioner of India, to chair 15th enba jury

A 1980-batch IAS officer, Arora earlier headed various key departments in the central government and the Rajasthan government

Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India, will chair the upcoming 15th edition of enba (Indian News Broadcasting Awards).

Arora was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India from December 2018 to April 2021, when the commission conducted general elections to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019, apart from several assembly and bye-elections. He is also the chairman of Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).

As a bureaucrat, Arora has served in several key positions, including as information and broadcasting secretary, secretary in the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, and chairman and managing director of Indian Airlines.

A 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Arora earlier headed various key departments in the central government and the Rajasthan government.

In Rajasthan, besides district postings in Dholpur, Alwar, Nagaur and Jodhpur, he was secretary to the chief minister during 1993-1998 and principal secretary to CM (2005- 2008) and handled Information and Public Relations (IPR), industries and investment departments.

In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Mr. S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Mr. N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Mr. Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.

exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.

