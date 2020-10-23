Sony Pictures MD & CEO NP Singh to engage in a live chat with Kailashnath Adhikari today

NP Singh will talk about the organisation's 25-year-old journey and the future roadmap in the Visionary Talks series hosted by Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now

As Sony entertainment celebrates its 25 years in India, Sony Pictures Network MD and CEO NP Singh will be speaking live at the Visionary Talks series hosted by Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now on 23rd October at 5pm.

During the conversation, NP Singh will share about the organisation's journey and future roadmap. He will also talk about the success of SCAM 1992, which has turned out to be the game-changer for SONY LIV, and the OTT platform's future roadmap.

The Governance Now Visionary Talk series is a knowledge-sharing platform where industry stalwarts and thought leaders participate and discuss ideas that impact the business and the economy.

The upcoming Visionary Talk with NP Singh will focus on the media and entertainment business and how has the pandemic disrupted the dynamics. With markets opening up what is the way forward for the industry. Also, there will be invigorating conversations on the future of Television Broadcast and Cinema in India. Will it go hand in hand with OTT or cannibalise the television?

The M&E industry is sailing through the most challenging times. Being the President of the Indian Broadcasting Federation (IBF) for the last two years, Singh will touch upon NTO 2.0 and ad-cap matters and the future challenges of the sector.

Sony Pictures Networks is being recognised by the industry as one of India's Great Places to Work. He will share how to stay focused on inclusive workplace practices and his vision wherein the next five years, 50% of the organisation workforce will be women, people with disabilities or from the LGBT+ community.

The Visionary Talk will be broadcast live at Zoom and the YouTube Channel 'Happii Digital'.