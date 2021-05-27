Sanjay Sinha, Senior Executive Editor, Tez News to join Times Network

Sweta Singh, news anchor and Executive Editor Special Programming at Aaj Tak will replace Sinha as Head of Tez news channel

Sanjay Sinha who has stepped down as Senior Executive Editor, Tez News is all set to join the newly announced Hindi channel by Times Network. He was associated with India Today Group for over 15 years.

Sinha confirmed this development to samachar4media.

Sweta Singh, news anchor and Executive Editor Special Programming at Aaj Tak will replace Sinha as Head of Tez news channel

Tez news is a 24-hour Hindi news television channel owned by the TV Today Network, and a sister channel of Aaj Tak.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)