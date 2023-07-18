‘Post merger, Z-Sony entity expected to become 2nd largest broadcaster in India’
This will be in terms of market share, according to an Elara Capital report
Elara Capital has released its diet report titled, Media & Entertainment - Sony mirrors Z on ad revenue.
Here’s the content of the report:
Sony India reports a revenue decline of 2% and PAT growth of 6% YoY, well ahead of Zee Entertainment (Z IN, Rating, CMP: INR 223, TP: INR 300), which posted a drop in revenue of 1% YoY and a PAT dip of 76% YoY in FY23. In FY23, advertisement, subscription and total market share of the combined entity - Z/Sony (subject to approvals) stood at 24%, 16% and 20%, respectively. Post merger, the Z-Sony entity is expected to become the second-largest broadcaster in India in terms of market share.
Magnitude
Sony India’s advertisement revenue declined 5% YoY in FY23 to INR 33bn, in line with our estimates, vs Z’s ad revenue too fell 4% YoY to INR 41bn on the back of 1) inflationary pressures, and 2) cut in ad spend by new age & commerce verticals. Subscription revenue for Z remains flat YoY whereas Sony’s grew 15% YoY, as Sony outperformed Z due to strength in the urban genre, sports properties, and OTT price hikes. Sony’s PAT stood at INR 10,420mn, up 6% YoY, in FY23 with a PAT margin of 15.5% whereas Z PAT stood at INR 2,514mn, down 76% YoY in FY23, with a PAT margin of 3%, as Z faced pressure on 1)the content cost front, 2) investments in digital and 3) some write offs. Content cost of Sony has come off and PAT margin grew 110bp YoY. In FY23, Sony and Z’s ad revenue market share stood at 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, whereas subscription revenue market share stood at 8.0% and 8.4%, respectively.
In terms of the total TV industry, Sony and Z had a market share of 9.1% and 10.4%, respectively. Hence, the combined entity (subject to regulatory approvals) had an advertisement, subscription and total market share of 24.0% YoY, 16.4% YoY and 19.4% YoY in FY23 and the is the second-largest entity in India in terms of market share after Disney Star India. Sony Liv, the OTT platform of Sony India, currently has 33.3mn users and provides 40,000 hours of programming in eight different languages; its YouTube channel is the third-most subscribed channel in the world, with 156mn global subscribers. Zee5, an OTT platform of Z, had 112mn average monthly active users (MAU) and 11.3mn daily active users (DAU) in FY23 whereas Z’s YouTube channel Zee Music has 134mn global subscribers currently. The merger would expand content creation as well as provide cost synergies, benefiting both firms. It is likely to go through this year, subject to regulatory approvals.
Triggers
As per news reports (https://tinyurl.com/2zmmwkkn), Punit Goenka will not be a part of Z management or on its Board due to restrictions set by SEBI and the SAT; this aligns with our view the merger will go through without Goenka being on board. The SAT-SEBI matter is expected to see a final outcome in the next three weeks post SAT last hearing which was on 10th July,2023. Further, Disney is looking for a strategic partner for its media business in India, which is another silver lining, as we believe Z-Sony merged company’s (subject to regulatory approvals) key strategy would be to become the market leader post the merger; however, in case of Disney realigning its strategy with a new partner, there may be cost-cutting measures, which, in turn, would make it easy for Z-Sony merged entity to gain potential market share in the medium term. Thus, we believe in the event the merger goes through post approval, it would be a rerating trigger for the merged firm.
We value Z’s core broadcasting business at 17x one year forward P/E, led by 1) merger synergy, 2) potential market share gains to displace Disney as the largest broadcaster, and 3) better CG (corporate governance) initiatives – MNC-backed company; therefore, we arrive at a merged company potential market cap of INR 612bn after incorporating the OTT business valuation (Zee and Sony) of INR 92bn, which is at tepid 3.0x one year forward EV/sales and cash infusion of INR 120bn by Sony. We arrive at a TP of INR 300 for Z based on a 47% stake in the merged company. There could be further potential upside beyond our target price , led by 1) revenue synergy (assumed only cost synergy for now), and 2) scale-up or break-even on the digital & OTT businesses, which could increase digital business valuation.
ZEEL forms interim committee of senior executives to ensure smooth operations
The decision has been taken as SEBI has barred Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding any managerial or directorial positions in the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 4:09 PM | 3 min read
In the light of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banning Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding any managerial or directorial positions in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, in the interim, the Board of the company has constituted an Interim Committee of senior executives to ensure smooth operations and day to day functioning. The Interim Committee will be under the supervision of the Board and will seek its guidance on all matters pertaining to the Company.
Punit Goenka made the announcement in an internal mail.
“Over the last one month or so, there have been a lot of words that might have caught your attention. Especially the ones, that came with a tinge of negativity. And hence I thought, it is important for me to pen down this note for all of you, to ensure that there is utmost level of clarity and transparency,” he wrote.
“As you all might have noted, on 12th June 2023, I have been served with an ex-parte order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); with respect to certain transactions conducted at an Essel Group level in the year 2019. With the help of the legal experts, I am exercising my legal rights to seek justice. The Hon’ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has given a hearing to the matter and has passed an order on 10th July 2023, setting a framework to this process. In line with the order and in accordance to the law, I am taking the next steps. There is nothing more to it.
Since the order restricts me from holding a director or key managerial position in a listed company, in the interim, the Board of our Company has constituted an Interim Committee of senior executives to ensure smooth operations and day to day functioning. The Interim Committee will be under the supervision of the Board and will seek its guidance on all matters pertaining to the Company.
The important point to be focused upon is not what is happening to me, but on what is happening, or should happen to our great Company; which we have together built over the last 30 years and more. The important point to be excited about is the fact that this Company is all set to merge with the most prestigious global media and entertainment brand - Sony.
The proposed merger with Sony, has reached at a very important juncture. The Mumbai Bench of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order pertaining to the approval, in the final stage of the hearing conducted on 10th July 2023. As you all must have also noted, the merger has already been cleared by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and most above, by the esteemed shareholders of our Company.
As I have always maintained, this merger is in the interest of all stakeholders of the Company, including each one of you. And hence, the completion of the same has been my top priority. Today, as we have reached at a very advanced stage of the merger completion process, I seek your commitment and promise; that no matter what, you will remain focused towards your roles and responsibilities in this Company. If there is anything that should ever bother you, it should be an unfinished task that is in the interest of the Company.
To me, ZEE is no different than my 3 beautiful children back home. As a proud parent of this beautiful institution, I write to all of you, not as my team members; but as the true leaders of ZEE!
End of bland, plain, vanilla news
As part of our series Headline Makers, we spoke to Navika Kumar about her three-decade-long journey, her shift from print to TV and her views on the current state of TV journalism
By Ruhail Amin | Jul 17, 2023 12:33 PM | 13 min read
Navika Kumar, Group Editor Times Network, Editor in Chief Times of Now and Times Now Navbharat, has completed over three decades in journalism. Having started her career in print journalism, Kumar switched to News TV in 2005 and since then there has been no looking back for her.
As part of our series Headline Makers, we spoke to Kumar about her three-decade-long journey, her shift from print to TV and her views on the current state of TV journalism.
When you look back at the last two decades of your News TV career, what are the big changes that you see in the newsroom culture?
For someone like me who came from print to TV, it was a whole new world when I joined in 2005. I found people a lot younger, exuberant, more talkative and a lot more breathless because the pace of work was really fast.
Having said that, much of it remains the same. What has changed is the younger lot that keeps coming and replacing the young ones who then become the mid-management and mid-editorial room.
The younger lot comes in and they have more stars in their eyes. They think it's a rosy world out there. We don't often see that more than inspiration there is perspiration that goes behind the newsroom, which is still a livewire, and that feel of the newsroom has not changed.
It's livewire, it's pulsating and it's happening all the time. There is excitement in the air and sometimes you can cut through that excitement with a knife because it's so real. To that extent, the excitement and passion continue. What I also see changing is that the younger lot has more ideas, sometimes they are in a hurry to get to a place where we took longer to get. Also, I find the energy getting better and better.
Views have replaced news on TV and opinion has taken centre stage, what has led to this shift?
Technology has changed our life. A lot of news that people used to get from TV channels, which was the more real-time news that they were looking at, a lot of it gets covered in digital platforms and the phone in your hand will keep sending you headlines every now and then. So people have the news, the headlines on their phones. While we also continue to do that, yes at the same time, opinion has become more than news on TV channels.
We have to remember that when instant news has been found on the mobile phone, there has to be a value-added when they switch on their television. News TV is now moving in that phase where opinion comes in, where not just the headline, but additional information comes in. So it's not that the news is not there, it's no longer just the headline that you break and go on; we give you a dimension that is not possible to get on a digital platform in a headline.
So, the information-add and the value-add in the news have become an important aspect of the coverage of news. Yes, opinion has taken centre stage.
Things have happened but people need to understand why it has happened. Now there is a lot of attention paid to value add, opinions, the different voices and providing that platform to get those voices for people to understand the perspectives. Because the plain vanilla news, even if they have, it's important to understand the depth and the perspectives and that's what television gives them.
What about the ‘Neutrality of News Anchor’ that we so much talk about in journalism schools, we don't see that in practice?
If you meet any youngster today, they will have a view. Opinion as a whole is something that is changing the generation. To expect bland, plain vanilla news from a neutral point of view is possibly something that has seen its best days.
TV news is for audiences and audiences have their views and opinions. For them, the news is what they got on the digital platforms, now what they need is perspectives. So what we try to do is not merely neutral but balanced. We give you perspective X and perspective Y and after which you are an informed individual /audience and you can make your own conclusions because it's no longer the ‘Idiot Box’.We know our audiences are extremely intelligent, and when they are intelligent, they know how to form their own conclusions.
In the day and age of social media, you can have all kinds of things that are floating around. When you come to a brand like Times Now, and you come to Times Network, you know this is a media institution, not just an organisation, we have a 182-year-old history. We have the credibility to stand up; the minuscule portions of time that we might make an error, we have the guts to acknowledge it and correct it and inform our viewers.
Journalists with credibility are important in any news organisation or institution. What happens is: news can be floating around, but how do you differentiate between news and a rumour? It can only be differentiated when your journalist can at the speed of light call up, cross-check with credible first-hand sources and decide that what they are putting out is fact or fiction and that is what we bring to the table.
Why do prime-time anchors shout on TV, what is this fascination for high-volume journalism about, does it really help?
Most people associate certain words with certain brands or organisations. So noise is associated with some brands and which those brands are, I don't need to tell the audiences.
If there is one word that goes with the Times brand, its credibility. To me, a lot is made of the noise that was a form that existed. It was a formula. Noise TV was there and I think it has outlived its utility and nobody is relating to noise anymore. Now people want to hear views and opinions on issues, and in that space people want to hear complete sentences. People want to hear voices and relate. As I said, perspective is why people want to come to news channels.
For us, somebody speaking over somebody else is a total no-no. TV watching has to be enjoyable, it doesn't have to be a stressful activity, where half the time you are stressing to hear what the other people are saying.
Now we talk of connected TV, how is making news for connected TV different from linear TV?
While adapting to newer ways of doing news, I'm still the quintessential old-time reporter/journalist/ editor, call it what you will. I still believe in checking out and reaching out to original sources to be absolutely hands-on, meeting people to have the latest information, that is why the brand of stories we are known for.
I don't want to be pompous when I say this, but the kind of stories that the Navika Kumar brand on Times Now can do cannot be duplicated by somebody. If I see something somewhere, I won't pick it up and put it on air, I will still go back, old style, old school, check it and then put it out.
How do you handle criticism and trolling?
I have broad shoulders. Initially, when I came onto social media, I was taken aback by all the trolls that followed. I pick up learnings if there are any, and now I really don't bother about it. And if trolls have time to go after you, then you are worth going after.
Prime Time anchors don't ask tough questions; they just soft pedal on important issues. Isn't that a fact?
Depends on whether you want to ask tough questions and have a growly face or you can ask tough and firm questions even with a deadpan expression on your face, or maybe even a slight sarcastic smile.
Everybody has their own personal style. By nature and by character I'm not a very growly person. I speak normally to people and I speak normally in my interviews as well. I feel sometimes form is important. You can't be discourteous; you can be firm and courteous and yet push the envelope. That is my style.
My style is not a growly, barky kind of style, and to each their own. I like to maintain my Ps and Qs because if you begin to growl, then you should be prepared that the person in front of you may also growl at you and then it becomes a full-fledged slanging match. I'm not one for slanging matches.
What is your view on ratings, how do you make sense of the obsession with ‘No. 1’ culture that drives newsrooms?
My sense is that we all should take a deep breath and sit back and not be driven by some blind competition that occurs every week. Credibility is way more important than the numbers and sometimes the No. 1s that you were talking about, somewhere at the bottom there will be a disclaimer that we were No 1 in segment X, category A or B , and there will be a very teeny weeny disclaimer at the bottom.
I think we should stop this pretence game that we do by flashing it every Thursday morning. Our vision has to be broader than that. We have get out of this weekly rate race and actually depend on the quality of work that we do.
Having said that, I know in the real world some ratings have to be there for benchmarks to be made and it should be continuously work in progress as to how to improve those benchmarks. As an industry and as journalists as management in various companies we must continue to do that and bring out a foolproof way of somewhere measurement of the real No 1’s in the market.
But somewhere or the other, this rate race of copying and running , making tall claims etc, there has to be some method in this madness that happens every week. I don't believe it is adding to the credibility of us as a genre, as an industry and in the end it is not going to end up helping any of us, as it is, there are too many of us. We have to focus on quality rather than just on some abstract numbers.
How do you deal with the complexity of handling bilingual newsrooms?
I believe I'm still a learner, I don't want to ever stop learning. When I completed around 13-14 years in print journalism, the chance to do television came along and I felt that somewhere midway in my career I was getting an opportunity to learn a new medium and let me go for it. And that is how television happened to me.
In TV, I have moved from being a reporter, being an editor to being the primetime face, which I never ever thought I would be, but I learnt and I'm still learning. These opportunities have come my way so i feel that every opportunity that comes your way and opens new avenues to keep learning, to keep growing , pushing your own frontiers, and the frontiers of the place where you work, is god sent and i continue to have the passion as I did on the day one of my career.
I don't find it so much of a challenge, because I'm not scared of failure. A lot of people keep asking me–how come you picked up Hindi? It's a totally different world, and I picked it up only because I said it can't be rocket science. I will wait and watch and learn. That is always the way I have kept an open mind. I learn from people who are my colleagues, I learn from juniors, I don't have any barriers in my mind that I know it all, or that I'm the fountainhead of all knowledge,
I keep asking-is my Hindi okay, is my expression okay, it's not that I don't know Hindi, but mine is colloquial. I manage to get my way around and I keep learning new things every day and that's the part I really enjoy. Whoever is directing me, whoever is my producer, I have a no-holds barred conversation and I learn from them. It's a seamless osmosis of learning, teaching, giving and taking and that is what makes this whole experience so vibrant. I'm in love with what I do.
When you are not in the newsroom, how do you spend your time?
I love to watch OTT at night to unwind– crime thrillers, dramas, all of that. I’m a night buff, after primetime, I go home and relax with some gibberish which I watch. Crime thrillers being my favourite, political dramas, legal series, anything that has a pacy kind of storyline.
I'm a great bollywood buff, I like SRK, Salman, Akshay and Ranbir, all of them. I’m not fixed on any one of them. But my all time favourite is Mr Bachchan. That baritone voice is something that I have grown up with. I haven't missed any of his films, even the ones which flopped during a certain phase. I also loved to watch films by Muzaffar Ali, Imtiyaz Ali, Karan Johar, and like a true Punjabi I love grand sets, grandeur in films, nice jewellery and lehengas.
I'm into music a lot, I have done some training in classical music. I'm a great mom and a great daughter and I love to spend time with the family.
How do you keep yourself updated amidst the daily hustle bustle of two newsrooms?
I had great training, I started as a business journalist at the Economic Times in Mumbai. By training I'm an Economics post graduate, so I understand budgets and the business and finance part of things and then I switched on to the Indian Express and I did most of my learning of investigative journalism at the Indian Express.
I read my daily share of newspapers, I'm always scrolling through social media to find out things that are trending and what people are talking about. However, even today, I make it a habit and a discipline to meet people everyday. By people I mean bureaucrats, politicians and people connected with the world of news.
Even when I have to keep tabs on two newsrooms, I still continue to maintain that discipline of meeting people and getting first hand stories.
MIB cancels registration of 2 MSOs for violating Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act
In a recent advisory, the ministry has directed satellite TV channels/broadcasters not to provide signals to the two MSOs – 9 Star Digital Cable Network and M/s Top Ten Cable Network
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 11:50 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has cancelled the registration of two Multi System Operators (MSOs) for violating the terms and conditions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
In a recent advisory, the ministry has directed satellite TV channels/broadcasters not to provide signals to the two MSOs – 9 Star Digital Cable Network and M/s Top Ten Cable Network – as their registration stands cancelled.
The ministry had cancelled the registration of 11 MSOs between April 12, 2023, and April 31, 2023.
The ministry issued guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022 on November 09, 2022.
According to the rule, TV Channels shall provide Satellite TV Channel signal reception decoders only to MSOs/Cable Operators registered under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 or to a DTH operator registered under the DTH guidelines issued by the government or to an IPTV Service Provider permitted under their existing Telecom License or authorized by Department of Telecommunications or to a HITS operator permitted under the policy guidelines issued by the Ministry.
“This Ministry has cancelled registrations of two MSOs namely, MIs 9 Star Digital Cable Network and M/s Top Ten Cable Network vide orders dated 10.11.2022 and 08.04.2022 respectively for violation of terms and conditions of the MSO Registration and Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
“Accordingly, the satellite TV Channels / Broadcasters, are hereby advised not to provide signals to the above said MSOs as their registrations have already been cancelled by the Ministry,” MIB advisory said.
Zee shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Alicia Yi as independent board director
Yi will now vacate her position, effective July 13, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 9:42 AM | 1 min read
Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises have rejected a proposal for reappointment of Alicia Yi as the board's independent director for a second term of 3 years, media networks have reported.
As per reports, 57.97 per cent of board members voted against the proposal.
Yi, Vice-Chairman, Consumer Market for Korn Ferry, will now have to vacate her role, effective July 13, 2023.
Sarah Jacob joins France 24
Prior to this Jacob was associated with NDTV for over two decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read
Former NDTV anchor and Senior Editor Sarah Jacob has joined France 24.
Jacob, who was associated with NDTV for over 20 years quit in May 2023.
Known for hosting the popular talk show We The People, Jacob started her innings with NDTV in 2003 as a reporter covering health, crime and education. From 2005 to 2013 she was the US Bureau Chief of NDTV and was based out of New York. In June 2013 she shifted back to India.
Jacob has completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College For Women and MS in Broadcast Journalism from the New York University.
Star Sports acquires broadcast rights for ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023
The tournament is scheduled to be held from July 13 to 23 July 2023 in Sri Lanka
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 6:20 PM | 1 min read
Star Sports has acquired television rights for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
“This landmark agreement not only marks the first time the tournament will be televised in its entirety but also highlights Star Sports' commitment to promote emerging talent and grow the game of cricket,” the broadcaster said in a release.
The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will be the fifth edition of the tournament and is scheduled to be held from July 13 to 23 July 2023 in Sri Lanka. Fans across India can watch all the action LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
“We are extremely excited to deliver the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to countless cricket enthusiasts. At Star Sports, we are dedicated to broadcasting the best cricket action, showcasing women’s cricket, and creating a platform for emerging talent to shine. Our collaborations with key stakeholders like ICC, ACC, and BCCI, to broadcast women’s cricket and upcoming young talent, underscores our steadfast dedication to expanding the sport and inspiring the next generation of cricketers”, said a Star Sports Spokesperson
Disney looking to sell or find a partner for India business?
According to a report in WSJ, the talks are in a "very, very nascent" stage
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 4:22 PM | 1 min read
Walt Disney is reportedly looking to “sell or find a joint venture partner” for its India business--Disney Star and Hotstar. According to a Wall Street Journal report, which quotes a source with direct knowledge of the matter, the talks are in a "very, very nascent" stage and no potential buyer or partner has been approached so far.
The report mentions that the development comes at a time when Disney is facing a strong competition from Reliance-owned JioCinema since it won the digital media rights of the recently held IPL. Also, Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18, which runs JioCinema has signed a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros programming to its streaming service JioCinema.
e4m has earlier reported that Walt Disney Co. was planning to cut thousands of jobs. In February, the company had said 7,000 positions would be vacated as part of the annual cost-cutting move. Subsequently, in April this year, Disney Star gave out pink slips to its employees in India as part of the first round of layoffs. Reportedly, an agency has been appointed to support the laid-off employees for six months. The staffers are being given a one-year severance package.
