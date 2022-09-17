Palki Sharma Upadhyay to join Network18 Group?

As per sources she is in advanced talks with the news network and is likely to lead a new project at the group.

Palki Sharma Upadhyay, who recently resigned from WION as Managing Editor, may be headed to Network18 Group.

As per sources, Palki Sharma is in advanced talks with the network and she is likely to lead a new project at the news network, however there has been no official word on this yet.

It must be recalled that for the last 3 years Palki Sharma was synonymous with WION where she used to host the prime time show-Gravitas

Upadhyay has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism. She has been at the forefront of covering news from all over the world. Her reportage on the ongoing conflict between Russia-Ukraine has been lauded not just by viewers across the globe, but also by world leaders like Dr. Igor Polikha, Ukrainian Ambassador to India.















