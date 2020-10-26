Network18 to reverse paycuts with retrospective effect

All pay-outs will be effected along with the October 2020 payroll, the Group has said

Network18 has announced that the reduction in compensation effected in May 2020 will now be reversed and with retrospective effect.

All pay-outs will be effected along with the October 2020 payroll, the Group has said.

In an internal communication the employees of Network18 have reportedly been told that while the variable salary was paid out in July, promotions will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The communication, it has been learnt, also says that the coming months will continue to test us “and we cannot let our guard down—creativity, team-work and ambition must be our watch-words”.