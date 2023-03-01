Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar joins ENBA jury panel

Sujeet Kumar, member of parliament for Rajya Sabha and politician, joins the ENBA jury panel.
An MP representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, Kumar is an eminent politician with the Biju Janata Dal party. A lawyer and arbitrator, he is practicing in the Supreme Court and a number of High Courts. He is an active member of several parliamentary committees.
Kumar has worked with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva and designed and worked on several major projects with the WEF.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 28, 2023 9:05 AM | 3 min read
The last decade saw regional news organizations battling several challenges from changing media dynamics to changes in technology. The latest entrant in this arena is the Kannada news channel, Vistara News.
Launched in November last year, Vistara News takes pride in its technological might. From robotic cameras to the largest AR/VR green room in regional media, this upcoming news channel is upping its game.
exchange4media spoke to the Editor and CEO of Vistara News, Hari Prakash Konemane, about the channel’s upcoming projects, the growth in ad revenue and much more.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Tells us about Vistara News and its inception.
Vistara news was started by journalists and is run by journalists. Our idea is to create the best workplace for journalists. This thought process began in 2017. Last year in November, we launched Vistara channel with the idea that a news channel shouldn’t become old in 10-15 years.
We are targeting A class audience but not neglecting the B and C classes. We are focused on creating aspirations through shows in the agriculture and business domain.
We launched YouTube channels four months ago - Vistara Money, Vistara Krishi, Vistara Omkara and so on for specific segments. The purpose of having multiple YouTube channels is for advertisers to get a targeted audience and for viewers to get uninterrupted content. We have got good subscription numbers.
We are focusing on 50% digital and 50% on TV. On our website, we are putting up news in the audio format too. We are targeting all age groups and reader profiles. Our slogan is Nikhara and Janapara, which means accuracy and pro-people.
How important is technology when it comes to media houses and what kind of tech does Vistara use?
Technologically, we are ahead of all channels. All our equipment are 4K and all channels of HD quality. There is no time lag in the transmission. We have robotic cameras in our newsroom, which don’t require an operator. One man can operate up to 99 cameras.
We have also developed our own Kannada script and so it is different from other regional media. We also have hyper-local news on the website covering every district in Karnataka.
What kind of response have you received from consumers and advertisers?
We have got good numbers in just two months but we are not yet going live with it. We are still in the process of correction and improvement and are exploring new advertisers. We have reached 80% of our ad revenue within 2 months. Major Karnataka brands are advertising with us on TV from varied categories like real estate, jewellery, education, health, agriculture and so on.
What changes have you seen in the southern media industry? Your thoughts on changing times?
In print media, there are many newspapers but only a few are making a profit. Why are only the latest newspapers making profit and old newspapers dying? That is because not everyone is ready to change and adapt to technology. Change is the only constant. We have to accept change, anticipate change and adjust to the change. We have to read the pulse of our readers and viewers.
What are the focus points for Vistara News for the coming months?
We have three channel licences – for news, entertainment and music. We are already on air with news. We are coming up with entertainment and music channels soon. We also have a publication called Vistara publication, which is in the works. We also have a movie production division and are planning to produce low-cost movies and classics.
Our approach is clear. Our focus is to give the best service to our viewers, readers and advertisers.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 6:03 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has elevated Sr Journalist Anuj Khare to Editor (Digital).
Prior to this he was holding the charge of Cluster Head (App & Site) in 'Tak' Digital Apps of 'Aaj Tak.
Prior to joining Aaj Tak, Khare was working as Editor (Digital) at Zee Media. He joined Zee Media from Dainik Bhaskar Group in August, 2020. At Dainik Bhaskar he was credited with taking the group's Hindi news portal 'Dainik Bhaskar' (dainikbhaskar.com) to the top position. He has also served as editor of the group's Gujarati website 'Divyabhaskar' (divyabhaskar.com) from 2012 to 2015 and Marathi news website 'Divyamarathi' (divyamarathi.com).
Under the leadership of Khare, Zee Media's regional news portal Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand won the Gold title of Best Micro Site in Exchange4Media's most prestigious enba award.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
“We want to push the youth of Punjab in the right direction and are implementing proper measures to increase employment in the state”, said the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann. Speaking at ABP Network’s second edition of the ‘Ideas of India’ summit on the topic of “Naya Bharat – Reinventing Punjab Beyond Guns and Drugs”, he said, “When the people of Punjab will be working, they won’t have time to indulge in ill habits such as drugs as they will be focused towards work and spending time with their families.”
In the session, Bhagwant Mann discussed the efforts made by the Punjab government to fight the drug problem in the state. “We have announced recruitment of 2100-2200 Constables and around 500 Sub-Inspector positions every year for citizens of Punjab,” he said. The recruitment test will comprise of a written, physical and medical test, including a Dopamine test to prevent usage of drugs by the youth. Furthermore, the Punjab government “has requested MHA for anti-drone testing” in their mission to fight against drugs.
He also emphasized on the growth of the state in the past few months such as establishing better infrastructure and promoting industrialization. Punjab will be the pioneer in colour coding of stamp papers for sanction of all NOCs. “The possession of the green stamp paper means you have all NOCs and are legal to set up a factory in the region.” Furthermore, the Punjab government is also providing free electricity to around 87% of its population.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:34 PM | 3 min read
Sports in our country is considered as a good hobby or habit for girls until you win a medal, and then suddenly you become ‘Bharat ki Beti’,” said Jwala Gutta, Badminton Player, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner. Speaking at ABP’S second edition of ‘Ideas of India’ summit on ‘Fight like a Woman – Guts, Grit and Glory’, she said “the people who are supposed to take care of the welfare also have the same attitude”, highlighting the inequality and the controlled environment women have to compete in to prove themselves.
Indian Wrestler, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Vineesh Phogat opened up about her own struggles of sexual misconduct that goes unnoticed in the field of sports. “Every day was an internal battle to not let powerful people break you with their antics and torture,” she said. After playing at a senior position for several years, she added “I felt in a secure position to be able to speak about the issues so girls at the start of their career don’t face what I had to go through.” She believed that “A clean-up of society is essential for women to flourish in sports and speak about sexual misconduct.” Jwala Gutta, who also had spoken about her struggles in the #MeToo movement, said, “I was threatened where ultimately I had to knock the doors of the High Court.”
The panel was further enlightened by the presence of Ashwini Nachappa, former international athlete and Arjuna Awardee, who spoke about the evolution in sports over the past few decades. “I think the process of a complete overhaul of the sports federation has begun as we see a lot more women across the sports board,” she said. In 2010, she started a ‘Clean Sports India Movement’ with other 8-9 athletes to speak about the issues in the federation. The Indian field hockey player, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and the Pro Squash player and Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Joshna Chinappa also highlighted the positive change they witnessed. “We have come a long way from when we started out,” they said.
Further commenting on the changes required in the sports administration in India, Ashwini Nachappa said, “Its important that more professionals come into the management of sports, under an umbrella that is autonomous, which actually manages and holds federations accountable.” Adding to this, Vinesh Phogat said, “If a sportsperson or professional leads the federation, it can create a positive impact on the industry as they understand the needs of an athlete and can even support them emotionally.” A need for better coaches and support staff in the industry was also highlighted by the panel. “We need a good programme for coaches to overcome the lack of the same, only then we will be able make good athletes.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:50 AM | 2 min read
“The fact is we are unaware that a huge segment of Pakistan wants to have good relations with India because they see us as a neighbouring country with a lot of development, growing industry and rich culture,” Poet and Author Javed Akhtar said at the second edition of the ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit.
“The love for the nation, city, and school is a natural feeling and there is no bleak doubt about it. It is natural for any individual to love the country they are born in. If somebody doesn’t feel the same way then there is a problem. For instance, in sports, there is a separate anthem for every team and there is always a devotion on their faces filled with love. It is impossible for an individual not to worship their anthem and feel goosebumps.”
Akhtar added, “Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it. By the virtue of the fact that I was born as a human being, I must contribute to mankind.”
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Learning from a Legend, Lessons, Good and Bad.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:07 AM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court has asked the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) to file a rejoinder in the NTO 3.0 case in a week, as per media reports.
The court has said the next hearing will be held on March 3.
AIDCF, as per reports, asked the court for two weeks' time to file the rejoinder but it was contested by the IBDF counsel.
Both parties reached an agreement late on Wednesday after the cable operators agreed to sign the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO).
As per our earlier report, AIDCF and the cable operators have agreed that the interconnection agreement may be revised depending on the court order.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 6:40 PM | 1 min read
NDTV has clocked a profit of Rs 4.6 crore in Q3 on standalone basis against Rs 17.3 crore in the same quarter last year. For NDTV Group, the profit is Rs 12.9 crore, lower in comparison to the same quarter last year when it was Rs 27.6 crore. The decline is primarily due to reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, the company’s financial statement read.
The group in its press release said that it's declaring its second most profitable year to date (YTD) results in over a decade. For Q3 as well, the NDTV Group remains profitable.
The group’s digital arm, NDTV Convergence, has delivered its best-ever revenue for Q3 with a profit of Rs 13.3 crore. YTD revenues are up by 22% over last year.
This is the 13th consecutive profitable quarter for the NDTV Group, company said in the press release.
