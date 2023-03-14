Media baron Markand Adhikari joins enba jury
Markand Adhikari is a media pioneer in the Indian entertainment sector and is the co-founder of SAB Group
Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Adhikari Brothers Group (SAB Group), has joined the enba jury panel.
Adhikari is a media pioneer in the Indian entertainment sector and is the co-founder of SAB Group, which he started in 1981 with his brother, Shri. Gautam Adhikari. He is known for introducing the sponsorship-based model as a production house in the early 1980s. He has played a major role in differentiating SAB TV from others in its sphere by creating a comedy-centric channel.
He is a producer of several iconic Hindi television programmes. Adhikari also started a social initiative as per the Prime Minister’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ call during the Covid-19 pandemic known as the ‘Hunnar Initiative’.
The ENBA jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-Chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Mandeep Singh quits B4U Network as Country Manager & COO
His next move is not yet known.
By Ruhail Amin | Mar 10, 2023 4:38 PM | 1 min read
B4U Network’s Country Manager and COO Mandeep Singh has quit.
He confirmed this development to e4m.
Before joining the Bollywood based television network, he was the CEO and founder of Billbergia, a premium plant-based and ultra-natural personal care & grooming brand. He posted about this job on his LinkedIn profile and will be based out of Mumbai.
Previously, he had 2 stints with The Walt Disney Company for more than 6 years each as Executive Director & Network Head - India| Media Networks and Director and Cluster Revenue Head respectively.
A professional with around 20 years of experience, Singh has pursued his post-graduation in business management and marketing from EMPI Schools.
B4U appoints Pawan Sharma as CRO & Mithilesh Champaneri as CPO
Both Sharma and Champaneri have served stints at leading media organisations.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 4:12 PM | 1 min read
B4U with its popular channels including B4U Music B4U Movies B4U Kadak B4U Bhojpuri and the newly launched Dhamaka Movies has appointed Pawan Sharma as Chief Revenue Officer and Mithilesh Champaneri as its Chief People Officer.
“I am elated to join B4U, a company that carries a great legacy of showing best in class Music, Regional and Movies content. I am looking forward to working closely with management of B4U network and leading a highly talented revenue team, as we enter into our next phase of growth” said Pawan Sharma who most recently was with Josh Talks as its business head. He has also worked in leadership roles at Network 18, Walt Disney, UTV, Big FM, Star Network.
Mithilesh Champaneri who joins in as chief people officer and head HR has 15 years of experience and most recently was with WPP.
"Human Resources will be a strategic partner to attain organizational excellence by developing and inspiring the true potential of the company's Human Capital & providing opportunities for growth, wellbeing & enrichment. We at B4U will also thrive to be certified with Great Place to Work'', said Champaneri.
Dr. Jawahar Shah joins ENBA jury panel
Shah has been a homeopathic doctor for over 45 years and is currently Director of WHEELS Global Foundation, Health Committee on AYUSH Medical System
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Dr. Jawahar Shah, philanthropist, homeopath, and academician joins the ENBA jury panel.
Shah has been a homeopathic doctor for over 45 years and is currently the Director of WHEELS Global Foundation, Health Committee on AYUSH Medical System, a charitable arm of the Alumni Association from Indian Institute of Technology.
He was a member of the task force on COVID-19 (AYUSH), Government of Maharashtra. He has authored two books and delivered over 500 lectures across 22 countries. A technocrat, he gave the homeopathic world the largest Homeopathic Database and Decision Support System, HOMPATH.
boAt Co-Founder Aman Gupta joins enba jury panel
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 4:51 PM | 1 min read
Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, has joined the exchange4media news broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel.
An entrepreneur and a well-known TV personality, Gupta has been a judge on popular TV show Shark Tank Season 1 and 2. With several accreditations under his name, he has been awarded with ET 40 Under 40 2021, Businessworld Young Entrepreneur 2019 and GQ Man of the Year 2022 among other prestigious honours.
Gupta is the Co-founder of boAt. Since its inception in 2014, the company has released a number of unique products like speakers, headphones and more.
Billion-dollar question: What will the new Zee-Sony entity be called?
Dr. Annurag Batra ponders on what would be the name of the merged entity, given that both Sony and Zee have been powerful brand names in their own right
By Dr Annurag Batra | Mar 9, 2023 8:56 AM | 5 min read
I have often asked individuals if they would change their name for $5 million. It depends if you asked a guy who has $50 million or more in his bank and has built a personal brand. Names are our identity. We attach so much to who we are all through our life, through our name. Name is our brand, name is who we are, name is how people relate to you. Name is what sets expectations and builds the relationship and sustains the relationship.
India’s largest merger in the media and entertainment is about to be completed with Sony and Zee coming together. The house of Sony and Zee both have powerful multi-platform destinations and have big IPs that viewers and brands identify and engage with.
Words and names have power. Both Sony and Zee are huge brands. Zee is a huge brand on the bourses and has consistently performed well.
The Sony-Zee merger will create a media and entertainment behemoth in India.
I have written in the past that the merger is a good thing for all stakeholders, viewers, advertisers and the omni-broadcasting ecosystem.
The multi-billion-dollar question now is what would be the name of the new entity, the joint single entity of Sony India and Zee Telefilms.
Zee is a huge consumer brand, the Pride of India and its viewers. Advertisers and investors swear by it and has performed well in a 360-degree way. Zee was founded on 25 November, 1982, and is in its 41st year.
I must point out that post-completion of this merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be merging into a new entity.
So, the two questions are:
Will there be a new name for the new entity?
The answer is - Yes.
The bigger question is what will be the new name?
I met NP Singh four weeks back at Sam Balsara’s annual dinner and I asked him and like the classic NP, he kept quiet and said “we are thinking”.
Most certainly there will be a new name.
The Indian entity of Sony Pictures is called Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited. I bet you did not know it, even if you are an industry leader. If you as a senior executive and industry leader don’t know it, how will consumers relate to it. From 1995 to 2007, the Indian entity of Sony Pictures was called SET India Private Limited and then from 2007 to 2015 Sony Pictures’ India arm was called Multi Screen Media Private Limited.
Culver Max Entertainment manages and operates 26 television channels, the streaming media platform Sony LIV, as well as the television studio Studio Next and film studios Sony Pictures International Studios. In April 2022, SPN changed its corporate name to Culver Max Entertainment, taking its name from a name and logo from a vanity production company used for Sony /Marvel animated series ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man’. The name is used exclusively by the holding company with Sony Pictures Networks continuing to be used as the consumer-facing brand. I am sure you noticed that on 24 October, 2022, nearly all of Sony Network went for a rebranding, coinciding with Diwali. It replaced the cropped ‘S’ logo, used by SET since its launch, with the S Curve logo template used by Sony’s television networks worldwide since 2019 and first used by SonyLIV.
I am sure you know Sony Pictures’ headquarters is in Culver City, California, United States. That’s why Culver Max Entertainment
The key executives for many years have been Mr N P Singh, who is the MD and CEO, Mr Nitin Nadkarni, who is the CFO, and Mr Ashok Nambissan, who is the General Counsel.
Sony also has Sony Pictures India Pvt Ltd. As a media consumer franchise, Sony is a huge brand and has also been strengthened by its work in the last 27-plus years in India. Its association with Sony consumer durables has also strengthened the recall.
So what should be the name of the merged corporate entity? That’s the multi-billion-dollar question.
I do not know. We will know in a couple of weeks.
However, one thing I am certain of is that Zee is a name that India’s investors have betted on and have watched, and it would be a good idea to come up with a name that has both brands Sony and Zee. Zee is a huge brand in India, including in urban, semi-urban and rural India. Zee has been around for three decades, a little longer than Sony in India.
So, should the new entity be called Sony-Zee India?
That’s the best of both worlds. We will see.
The second question is - should the names of platforms and channels and IPs be changed?
To this one, I can empathically say that consumers, viewers have had a learning experience with these huge brands and platforms and it would be good to keep the brand franchises intact.
Over the last 3 decades, both businesses - Zee and Sony - have invested in building a name amongst viewers, and it would be best to build on the trust that viewers have in these huge brand franchises.
We are in March. Ideally, the merger has to be completed by March-end or April. Definitely in the first quarter, for it to have an annual impact and full life, and I am hopeful it will be completed soon.
Till then let’s see what Culver Max Entertainment and Zee Entertainment Enterprises give birth to. I am sure it will be a name, which will build on both strong brands of Zee and Sony.
And as they say, the idea is not to live forever but to create something that will.
Dr Annurag Batra has been a media commentator and analyst for 22 years and has been writing on business, media and start-ups for the last two decades. He is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld.
NBA chief Adam Silver on shortlist to succeed Bob Iger: Reports
The others on the list include Kevin Mayer of Candle Media and Disney Co-Chairman Dana Walden
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 10:17 AM | 1 min read
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is said to be on the shortlist for the top job at Walt Disney that has been vacant since Bob Iger left the position.
As per media reports, the others on the list include Kevin Mayer of Candle Media and Disney Co-Chairman Dana Walden.
It has also been reported that Silver's position at NBA could be in conflict of interest as NBA and Disney are in a broadcasting partnership.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is in the mix to one day replace Bob Iger as Disney CEO, per @CGasparino.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 4, 2023
Silver’s current contract runs through 2024. pic.twitter.com/jy19dkpT6w
Television is alive and ruling the era of omni-broadcasting
Dr. Annurag Batra writes on why TV is essentially the mainstay for brand building and how television is less cluttered than any other medium
By Dr Annurag Batra | Mar 6, 2023 2:18 PM | 8 min read
The perception is that print media brings in the bulk of moolah for media owners, while TV brings visibility for a brand, and digital is the biggest disruptor medium. In many data-forgotten conversations, it is common to hear about the imminent death of TV. Well, that’s been the topic for years now.
While some of these are true in bits and pieces, there is an overwhelming moment of truth – that TV is the face of omni-channel communications. TV is essentially the mainstay for brand building. Even if one keeps mentioning the digital rights of IPL, it is an example of digital scoring over TV.
TV - Alive and Active
It’s true that TV viewing habits have changed. TV is very much a part of our modern lives. Despite streaming, internet access and the proliferation of mobile devices, TV is still holding strong in its audience that is looking for news, edutainment, culture and brand connect. This is despite the fast-changing demographics and social context. That’s what makes the media business special, and it demands agility and hard work from its constituents.
This has been the constantly changing consumer behaviour with respect to various media mediums. The business of media has multiple channels of consumer engagement - print of varying frequency, TV, digital, events and IP. Each of the brands in these segments is not in the business of that specific channel only. They are at the forefront of the ABC business - Audiences, Brands & Communication.
According to the Pitch Madison advertising outlook 2023, linear TV advertising will continue to grow in 2023. The report says TV is still dominant, while digital has the fastest growth rate.
Major cricketing tournaments such as WPL, IPL, Asia Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup and multiple impact properties across the networks is likely to fuel TV AdEx growth.
FMCG, the largest category of TV market, is likely to substantially increase its advertising budgets, instead of reducing consumer prices because of lowering of raw material inflation, the PMAR report notes.
Despite all claims of the digital medium’s convenience, it has issues of broken trust, lack of reputational moat, and concerns of brand safety. Digital has uncontrollable factors like fake narratives and anonymous consumers who might never exist. Unless handled well, brands could have their brand values and integrity at risk. Essentially, it is the need for media brands to embrace multi-platform delivery.
Here again, TV leads with aura and its ability to emote. TV advertising assures brand safety issues. It is still a significant influencer of consumer minds and shapes societal behaviour. No wonder brands prefer it for its safe environment as it allows brands to be seen alongside relevant quality content, and when consumers are hooked to the screen - be it news TV or General Entertainment or reality TV.
Television is less cluttered than any other medium. There are over 12,000 brands that advertise on TV. While print sees over 2.2 lakh advertisers, there are more than a million on digital. TV advertising generates cost-efficient reach, at higher levels of spending. TV is powerfully relevant in this age of accountable and data-driven advertising. Video is that differentiator, which is helping this ability to balance traditional and digital channels, unlike any other marketing medium. This is where critics of TV fall short of reasoning - video has been that glue for many years now.
It is important to see for oneself the adulation and celebrity status that many achieve due to their presence on TV - be it stars of daily soaps or TV news anchors. For example, there are many successful entrepreneurs, especially in the e-commerce space. Some of them are now larger-than-life celebrities, thanks to their appearance on programmes like Shark Tank or regular commentaries on CNBC. Again, TV is shaping mass reach and empathetic audience connect. Television has proven repeatedly that it amplifies wider and faster. In the context of digital media, we see social media influencers getting TV shows as an outcome, while TV stars are starting online shows. In the narrative of the creator economy, TV builds credibility.
Let me give you three examples to show how TV builds brands - whether FMCG or human brands.
Also, for news TV, or GECs or Reality TV, television is doing its role of building human brands to the encore.
My first one - Being the founder of exchange4media and the founder of the e4m news broadcasting awards, I knows all major news anchors in India and a lot of them are friends, and when I am out with them I see the kind of fan frenzy and attention they are getting. Let me give you the example of Sudhir Chaudhary who now does the show ‘Black And White’ on Aaj Tak, and then ‘Seedhi Baat’, also on Aaj Tak. Whenever I am with Sudhir in a public space, he pretty much gets mobbed and how. He is super popular and is big on digital. But TV is what has built his aura and persona with his days at DNA, Zee News and now Aaj Tak. This is the power of news TV.
Second - I have known some celebrities who are entrepreneurs on ‘Shark Tank’ before their pre-Shark Tank days. However, they were super successful even before ‘Shark Tank’ but they have become celebrities after appearing on the show. Take the case of my friend Aman Gupta of boAt. Aman is a celebrity in his own right because of 'Shark Tank', and because of his authenticity and the large business that he has built. This is the power of 'Shark Tank'.
Third - I met a young dentist who wanted to be an actress and ended up entering 'Bigg Boss'. The show helped her build her celebrity credentials and now people come up to her for a selfie at airports and temples. Soundarya Sharma is even getting called to open new stores and cut ribbons and gets paid for the same. This is the power of 'Bigg Boss'.
Today whatever content comes on TV gets amplified on digital and vice versa. Influencers are getting shows on TV, and TV stars are starting online shows.
In the era of OTT and the digital and creator economy, mainstream TV is by far still the most sure way to build a brand and also credibility.
No wonder start-up businesses raise capital and have to build a brand in a short time once they go on TV.
Let me give you an example. D2C brands, direct-to-consumer, and digital-to-consumer brands are going to modern retail trade, general trade and taking the physical stores and physical retailing to grow their brand beyond a certain number. D2C is giving way to omni-retail. In a similar way, TV is the way to go omni-broadcasting. Many years back, Amit Khanna, the media veteran, in a chat with me, almost a decade or more back, had spoken about round-casting, which is giving way to omni-broadcasting.
TV - a responsible role model
To build on their social responsibility, TV broadcasters have to continue being relevant to their advertisers and viewers, and vice-versa. This is where TV sector needs further focus.
Younger Leaders: TV broadcasting has experienced and successful broadcasting veterans. With shifting demographics and the need for energetic and differentiated leadership, the sector needs to groom younger millennial CXO leaders. This is what could fast track the move from broadcasting to omnicasting.
Controlling Costs: The business of TV has to stay profitable and continue to invent newer emerging technologies. However, in the name of creativity and innovation, businesses cannot throw away the responsibility of cost consciousness. How does one balance costs with experimentation for the long term?
Understanding your core audience and getting your creative strategy and flawless execution to appeal to your audience is a must. That would, in turn, create consumer engagement as well as emotional impact around your TV brand. Well, that’s the trick to do ‘dhanda’ - it simply drives up sales.
Don’t make decisions for your viewers: Present them the narrative and content. Let them decide what’s best for them.
How to grow the overall viewership pie in all genres: This is the biggest question concerning media and TV executives. The answer is simple and yet complex - differentiated content, aggressive consumer marketing, and deeper formats.
TV is still incredibly relevant in this age of measurable, data-driven and high-expectation advertising. TV is increasingly available in larger and wider screens with better resolutions than ever before - to suit consumers' wallets and aesthetic preferences. Consumers have also learnt to seamlessly toggle between TV content on television, and on their (mobile) screens, which are getting smaller than ever before. That’s the power of TV. Size doesn’t matter but understanding the consumers does.
Dr Annurag Batra has been a media commentator and analyst for 22 years and has been writing on business, media and start-ups for the last two decades. He is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld.
