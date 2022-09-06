Manoj Manu joins iTV Network as Executive Editor

He will also be part of the regional channels of the network

Senior Journalist Manoj Manu has joined iTV Network as Executive Editor and Senior Anchor.

Prior to joining iTV Network, Manu has served stints at RP Television and Sahara News Network. He has also been associated with publications like Swadesh and Dainik Bhaskar in the past.

Manu has over two decades of experience across TV and print media. He started his career with Swadesh and later moved to Dainik Bhaskar in 2003.

