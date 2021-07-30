Kent RO, Century Ply, Radico Khaitan, Vedanta among Times Now Navbharat’s top sponsors

Times Now Navbharat has roped in over a dozen of sponsors so far as it is ready to hit the airwaves.



Some of the top sponsors of Times Now Navbharat include Kent RO System, Century Ply, Radico Khaitan, Vedanta, Medibuddy, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, Mylab Discovery Solutions, Meghdoot Herbal and Kirloskar Brothers to name a few.



The network is positioning the new channel as “Focussed on the true essence of the news, the channel transcends the noise in its relentless pursuit of fact-based reportage with incisive journalism, sharp & balanced analysis, and evocative attitude that will inspire impact and resolution.”



The channel will unveil its brand film which embodies the channel’s genesis and brand manifesto written by the renowned Prasoon Joshi with a high decibel promotion planned across TV, outdoor, print, radio, multiplexes, social media and leading digital platforms.

