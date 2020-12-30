Is Kamlesh Singh of India Today Group joining TV9?

Singh has over two decades of experience in media and has been part of renowned media houses like Asian Age, Hindustan Times, TOI and Dainik Bhaskar in the past.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 30, 2020 5:28 PM
Kamlesh Singh

It seems Kamlesh Singh Managing Editor, India Today Group Digital is set to begin his new innings.

According to highly placed sources, Singh recently met the top management at TV9 and e4m has some exclusive details that suggest that he is likely to join TV9 group in a senior position.

However, when e4m reached out to Singh to verify the news, he denied the development and termed the meeting “personal”.

Will Singh take up new role at TV9 or stay back at ITG will get clear in coming days, say sources close to the development.

A highly acclaimed journalist, Singh has over two decades of experience in media and has been part of renowned media houses like Asian Age, Hindustan Times, TOI and Dainik Bhaskar in the past.

