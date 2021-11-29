Ind vs NZ opening T20 match had highest AMA among all T20I matches post NTO

The opening T20 match between India and New Zealand has broken the previous viewership records in terms of reach and AMA for all T20 International (T20I) matches played in India in the last three years.



According to BARC data provided by the official broadcaster Star Sports, the first India vs New Zealand T20 match had the highest AMA post the New Tariff Order (NTO) implementation.



In terms of reach (%), this match is 11% higher compared to the previous high of Ind/WI opening game (11.7% reach). In terms of absolute reach (million) too, the current opening match is 15% higher compared to the opening match of Ind/WI 2019.



The match had 4.9 million AMA among M15+ AB Urban. It reached 73 million viewers in 2+ U+R category on an absolute basis. The reach, in percentage terms, stood at 13.1%.



Comparatively, the first T20 match between India vs England had notched 3.4 million AMA among M15+ AB Urban audience. It had an absolute reach of 50 million viewers and about 10.5% in terms of percentage.



The India vs West Indies T20 in 2019 had rated 4.2 million AMA with an absolute reach of 63 million viewers. In terms of percentage, the reach was 11.7%.



Prior to that, the India vs Bangladesh T20 match in 2019 had an 11.5% reach with 3.7 million AMA. The absolute reach for the match stood at 60 million.



In the same year, the India vs Australia T20 match had an 11% reach with 3.8 million AMA. The match reached 51 million viewers on an absolute basis.

