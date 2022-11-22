DOT: No restriction on no. of TV channels per transponder bandwidth

The department of telecom has, however, said the teleport operator and TV channels will be responsible for maintaining the quality of reception

The department of telecom has decided to do away with the restriction of the number of TV channels in the transponder bandwidth of a teleport operator.

As per the DoT, it will be the responsibility of the teleport operator and TV channels to maintain the quality of reception as prescribed by the MIB.

These moves have been taken with the aim to promote ease of doing business and better utilization of available spectrum.

