Disney Star Sports reports Rs 5200 crore revenue for 9 months
The unit also reported losses of Rs 3600 crore
Walt Disney’s India business Disney Star has reported a revenue of Rs 5,299 crore in nine months. However, Disney Star has reported an operating loss of Rs 3,693 crore from its sports business in India for the period ending July 1, 2023.
According to a report filed by the company on October 18, during the nine-month period, Disney Star had various sporting events on its network, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April-May, the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November 2022, and a slew of India's home international matches.
The overall revenue of the company from sports segment, including Star India and ESPN, was posted at Rs 1,09,815 crore, out of which, Walt Disney reported an advertising revenue of Rs 26,588 crore and revenue from subscription fees stood at Rs 9475 crore.
Globally, ESPN, owned 80% by Walt Disney, earned a revenue of Rs 1,04,523 crore during this period and an operating profit of Rs 15,715 crore.
Revenue in the entertainment sector during this period was posted at Rs 2,58,000 crore, out of which, linear networks stood at Rs 75,481 crore, direct-to-consumer stood at Rs 1,23,541 crore and revenue from content sales/licensing was posted at Rs 59,799 crore. Operating income from the entertainment segment was Rs 10,050 crore.
Walt Disney has announced that it will break out its sports programming revenue from the fourth quarter onwards. The company has said it will report its financial results in two segments: entertainment and sports. The move comes after a restructuring of the company announced earlier this year, the media firm said on Wednesday.
“As a result of the reorganization, effective with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the financial results of the media and entertainment businesses will be reported in two segments, Entertainment and Sports, thereby providing increased transparency by giving incremental detail on our linear networks and sports businesses,” Walt Disney said in its report.
Sports will include ESPN and ESPN, Star-branded sports channels in India, and fee earned from licensing sports content. On the other hand, the entertainment segment will include its linear networks, streaming services, and revenue earned from licensing films and television content.
Bigg Boss copyright infringement: Viacom18 secures dynamic injunction order
The order grants Viacom18 the authority to stop infringement of its ongoing reality shows, including Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Kannada and the upcoming Bigg Boss Marathi
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
Viacom18 has obtained a Dynamic Injunction Order from the Delhi High Court against copyright infringement of its show Bigg Boss. The order grants Viacom18 the authority to protect from infringement of the ongoing reality shows, including Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Kannada and the upcoming Bigg Boss Marathi.
Bigg Boss is broadcast on the Viacom18 network through its COLORS branded Hindi and regional channels and on the JioCinema OTT app.
The Delhi High Court, in its recent order, directed various rogue and pirate websites to be suspended/locked by respective Domain Name Registrars. The court recognized the immense popularity of the shows in India and acknowledged Viacom18's right in protecting the content. The order specifically restrains the rogue websites mentioned in the suit and further instructs Internet Service Providers (ISPs), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITy) to block access to such rogue websites.
The order also allows Viacom18 to add any additional infringing websites using the name "Bigg Boss" in their domain or any other websites which are telecasting the program ‘Bigg Boss’ illegally and extend the injunction to such additional websites as well. This action aims to curb piracy and safeguard Viacom18's substantial investment in producing and broadcasting these shows.
This dynamic injunction order empowers Viacom18 to enforce its exploitation and broadcasting rights for the upcoming Bigg Boss events, ensuring that infringing activities are promptly addressed.
Commenting on the court's decision, Anil Lale, General Counsel, Viacom18, stated, "The issuance of this Dynamic Injunction Order underscores the court's profound recognition of the inherent value of content and the pressing need to combat piracy in real-time. The proactive stance taken by the Honourable court provides invaluable support in our continuing fight against piracy."
Sanket Upadhyay quits NDTV
Prior to joining NDTV, Upadhyay was associated with CNN News 18
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 9:04 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist and NDTV’s Consulting Editor Sanket Upadhyay has quit. He was associated with NDTV for over four years.
Prior to joining NDTV Upadhyay was working with CNN News 18 as Deputy Executive Editor.
Upadhyay started his journalism career in 2002 with Indo Asian News Service (IANS). He then joined the Hindustan Times in Jaipur as the City Reporter and worked there for two years.
In 2005, he entered TV journalism with NDTV. He was later made the Lucknow Bureau Head of NDTV’s English channel NDTV 24*7. He returned to Delhi in 2008 after joining English news channel Times Now as Principal Correspondent. He worked for Times Now for more than five years and quit in 2014. Upadhyay was Deputy News Editor when he quit Times Now. The same year, he joined India Today Group as Output Incharge. Here, Upadhyay used to host the popular show First Up.
Zee-Sony: NCLAT adjourns hearing on IDBI Bank, Axis Finance petitions
The case will now be heard on October 31
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has adjourned the hearing for petitions filed by IDBI Bank and Axis Finance against the Zee-Sony merger, media networks have reported.
The case will now be heard on October 31.
In the last hearing on October 12, ZEEL had asked the tribunal not to pass orders saying Axis Finance did not have the "locus to file such a plea".They also said IDBI's case was based on a different set of facts.
Axis Finance had earlier said that the approval for the merger is a “contravention" of a regulatory order against Punit Goenka, former MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
TRAI extends last date of submission on National Broadcasting Policy
The regulatory body had released a pre-consultation paper on inputs for formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy" on September 21, 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 5:29 PM | 1 min read
MIB grants 1 new MSO licence; 9 registrations surrendered in Sept
The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,478 as compared to 1,486 in August
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 1:56 PM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) granted one new licence to multi-system operators (MSOs) in September, while nine MSOs surrendered their registrations in one month. The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,478 as on September 30, 2023.
The new licence was issued to Mybharat Net Pvt. Ltd on September 13.
Maury Diginet Pvt. Ltd, Paavani Digital Communications, Devi Cable TV Network, Jagiroad Cable Communication, Best TV Digital Network, Ekta Cable Network, Sristi, Vishwadarshan Cable and Shubh Cable Network were among the MSOs who surrendered their registrations.
World Mental Health Day: How newsrooms stay calm
News organisations share how they ensure employees have a fair and transparent support system
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
In a world of real-time reporting, journalism can be one of the most mentally draining job profiles. And this is not publication or gender or even region specific, but there’s an old chestnut across the industry that a journalist’s most part of the income goes to a therapist.
According to the Lokniti-CSDS report, Media in India: Trends and Patterns, nearly seven in 10 journalists experience an impact on their mental health as a result of their jobs. Mid-level journalists at English news organisations and digital platforms reported “more effect” on their mental health than their counterparts.
Rabindra Narayan, Managing Director, PTC Network says it is absolutely crazy these days in the newsroom with wars breaking out and earthquakes happening in both politics and otherwise. With the governments applying cosmic gravitational pulls and pressures, it really gets challenging to stay in your own rotational sphere.
“To be honest, newsrooms are living on a day-to-day basis and each has its own challenges. There are no breaks available for any kind of relaxing activity and hence mental health is also under challenge,” he added.
In Varun Kohli’s long career span as a CEO of leading broadcast media companies, he has witnessed many cases of journalists exhibiting emotional reactions, stress and at times, a complete burnout.
So how can newsrooms ensure that the game of breaking news doesn't lead to breaking sanity?
Suresh Kumar Pillai, Vice President- HR, Malayala Manorama, believes that an open and supportive workplace is essential for personal and professional growth. To facilitate this, we organise workshops led by experienced psychologists aimed at highlighting the significance of mental health and providing practical tools for self-care.
Bharat Express CEO Varun Kohli shared, “Electronic media operates at an astonishing pace and it is imperative to support journalists’ overall well-being with regards to mental health and job satisfaction while also upholding the highest level of quality journalism.”
As a solution, Narayan suggests jokes shared over a cup of coffee are the only relief available and this indeed is the toughest phase for newsrooms.
“First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge and normalise individuals experiencing stress-inducing symptoms in an industry that operates 24x7 and 365 days," Kohli said.
Establishing a fair and transparent support system within organisations is crucial. This system should involve top management actively demonstrating emotional intelligence to address various issues and provide comprehensive support to individuals within the organisation.
