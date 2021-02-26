Discover Itihaas ki tasty kahaniya with Zee Zest’s new show ‘Grand Trunk Rasoi’

Hosted by renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show sets against the backdrop of a modern dhaaba that takes viewers on an exhilarating trail of food, traditions, rituals, and ethos of our country

Delve into the deep-rooted culinary heritage embodied by Asia’s oldest and longest road with Zee Zest’s Grand Trunk Rasoi, based on the iconic route that connects Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. Conceptualised as an ode to the unique and rich palate that the Sarak-e-Azam epitomizes, the show will be hosted by renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. This exciting journey begins on India’s newest and leading lifestyle channel, Zee Zest on 1st March.

An amalgamation of centuries of history, dishes range from the barbequed temptations of Peshawar and Rawalpindi to the best-kept secrets of majestic Dastarkhans of Delhi and Agra; from the succulent kebabs of the Awadh region to the inspiring vegetarian feast of Banaras and tempting sweets of Bengal. Indeed, Grand Trunk Rasoi will be the best introduction to the culinary essence of the subcontinent.

The show set against the backdrop of a modern dhaaba, takes viewers on an exhilarating trail that explores a kaleidoscope of food, traditions, rituals and ethos of our country. Through its different segments, the Grand Trunk Rasoi will give viewers a glimpse into the beautiful local marketplaces, share recipes of authentic regional home-cooked delicacies and those from some of the oldest and most popular ‘dhaabas’ that dot the highways. Chef Sokhi, in his inimitable style narrates Itihas ki tasty kahaniya and busts myths around various ingredients, dishes and cuisines that are the heart and soul of these regions.

Excited to share his personal anecdotes chef Harpal Singh Sokhi said, “I am thrilled to take viewers on this culinary journey across one of the longest and most significant roads in Asia. The Grand Trunk Road evokes memories and is especially close to me. It is the route my mother took during the Partition, to crossover to India from Rawalpindi and then finally settled at Kharagpur near Kolkata. I have grown up on stories of that bygone era and can’t wait to share more about these authentic cuisines and long-forgotten recipes through GT Rasoi.”

Unearth lesser-known facts about India’s spice trade and heartwarming stories such as the Chappali Kebab, a mouthwatering Peshawari delicacy that represents a flat ‘chappal’ that weary travelers frequented bazaars for. Relive vedic folklore dating back to the Mahabharata, savour gourmet delights from Royal daawats to the famed street-side chaats all through the Grand Trunk Rasoi.

Co-Powered by Goldiee Spices, Cookware Partner: Vinod cookware, Special Partner: Food Fortification Resource Centre and with Associate Sponsor: ITC Nimwash, the Grand Trunk Rasoi will air every Monday-Wednesday at 1 pm only on Zee Zest.

