Bharti Airtel, Marico, GCPL, GlaxoSmithKline new entrants in top 10: BARC Wk23

Reckitt replaced HUL this week and Dettol Soaps emerged as the leading brand

Week 23 of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data, witnessed four new advertisers- Bharti Airtel, Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, and Glaxo Smithkline. Meanwhile, Reckitt replaced HUL at the lead position and Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the leading brand this week.

Reckitt (India) dominated the top ten advertisers list of week 23 with 5034.51 (000 secs) advertising volume followed by Hindustan Lever Ltd on the second spot with 3697.42 (000 secs) ad volume and Brooke Bond Lipton India maintained its third spot with 699.55 (000 secs) ad volume.

Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble bagged the fourth spot with 631.28 (000 secs) ad volume and Colgate Palmolive India stood in the fifth spot with 590.09 (000 secs) ad volume.

ITC with 481.53 (000 secs) ad volume, Bharti Airtel with 360.72 (000 secs) ad volume, and Marico with 356.63 (000 secs) ad volume bagged a sixth, seventh and eighth spots this week. Godrej Consumer Products and Glaxo Smithkline bagged ninth and tenth spot with 331.81 (000 secs) ad volume and 326.79 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the leading brand this week with 691.81 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Dettol Range of Products on the second spot with 584.99 (000 secs) ad volume and Dettol Liquid Soap on the third spot with 436.88 (000 secs) ad volume.

Meanwhile, Lizol, Airtel Cellular Phone Service, and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid bagged fourth, fifth, and sixth positions with 409.86, 360.72, and 340.95 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Harpic, Dettol Intense Cool Soap and Veet Cold Wax Strip grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth spots with 337.67, 324.97 and 316.69 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Veet Hair Removal System stood at the tenth position with 299.51 (000 secs) ad volume.

