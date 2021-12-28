RAM Ratings Wk 44’21-Wk 47’21: Radio Mirchi tops again in Mumbai, Fever FM leads in Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 44’21-Week 47’21 is out with Radio Mirchi maintaining its top spot on the chart in Mumbai and Fever FM in Delhi. BIG FM stays on top in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 24th October and 20th November 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Radio Mirchi had a 15.8% share. Fever FM came next with a share of 14.2% and BIG FM claimed the third spot with 14.1%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 22.6% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with a 14.7% share and Red FM was at third with a 11.6% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM had a 29.5% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 28.9% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 14.1% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 26.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.8% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.4% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)