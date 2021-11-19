RAM Ratings Wk 39'21 - Wk 42'21: Fever FM ahead in Mumbai, Delhi

Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts from Week 39 to Week 42 of 2021. Like the previous period, Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata. Big FM pipped Radio City in Bangalore to emerge on top. The four-week time period for the survey is between 19th Sep – 16th Oct.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 16.8% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.6%, and Radio Mirchi on third with 14.5%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 22.4% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.5% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 12.2% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM topped taking the biggest share at 27.8%. Radio City stood second at 26.5% and Radio Mirchi took the third spot with a 13.2% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with 27.2% and Big FM was on the second spot with a 24.4% share. Fever FM was on third with a 12.6% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.

