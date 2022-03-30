RAM Ratings Wk 05'22 - Wk 08'22: Fever FM dominates Mumbai, Delhi charts

Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts from Week 05 of 2022 to Week 08 of 2022. Like the previous period, Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata and BIG FM in Bangalore emerged on top. The four-week time period for the survey is between 30th January 2022 and 26th Febrauray 2022.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 16.1% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 14.7%, and Red FM on third with 14.3%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon and then between 9 to 10 am.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 22.7% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 13.9% share and Red FM came next on the chart with a 12.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM took the biggest share at 31.5%. Radio City stood second with a 29.5% share, and Radio Mirchi took the third spot with a 15.4% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with 27.1% and Big FM was on the second spot with a 24.5% share. Fever FM was on the third spot with a 13.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Share of out of home radio listening increased in all markets except Mumbai.

