RAM Ratings Week 6’21-Week 9’21: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi

BIG FM took the lead in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi topped listenership chart in Kolkata

RAM Ratings for Week 6’21-Week 9’21 is out with Fever FM maintaining its top spot on the charts in Mumbai and Delhi. BIG FM took the lead in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 7th February 2021 and 6th March 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 17.4% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.6% and Radio City claimed third spot with 13.2%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 20.4% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with 13.8% share and Red FM was at third with a 13.6% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took the lead with 24.3% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 24.2% and Fever FM was at third with a 15.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.3% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 25.3% share. Red FM came next with a 16.6% share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week except Bangalore markets. Radio listening at out of home decreased in all markets.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)