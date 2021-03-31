RAM Ratings Week 5’21-Week 8’21: Fever FM maintains top spot in Mumbai, Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 5’21-Week 8’21 is out with Fever FM maintaining its apex spot on the radio charts in Mumbai and Delhi. BIF FM overtook Radio City in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 31st January 2021 and 27th February 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 17.3% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.5% and Radio Mirchi claimed the third spot with 13.3%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 20.3% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with a 13.8% share and Red FM was at third with a 13.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM overtook Radio City with a 24.2% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 24% and Fever FM was at third with a 16.3% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.6% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 25.3% share. Red FM came next with a 16.5% share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased except Bangalore and Mumbai markets.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)