RAM Ratings Week 46-49: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 46-49 is out with Fever FM reigning over the Mumbai and Delhi airwaves. Radio City garnered the most listenership in Bangalore, like the previous period, and Big FM nudged past Radio Mirchi to claim the top spot in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 11th Oct'20 and 7th Nov '20.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.8% share. Radio City came second with a 14% share. Big FM came third with 13.5%. Listenership peaked at 11 am and 12 noon. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 96.1% (ALL) 88.9% (Other than Home).

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 22.2% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 13.4% and Big FM was at third with an 11.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 and 10 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.9% (ALL) 84.8% (Other than Home).

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 24% share in Bangalore. Radio City came second with 23.6% and Fever FM stood at third position with 16.1%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 93.9% (ALL) 89.4% (Other than Home).

In Kolkata, Big FM led with a 28.2 % share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Radio Mirchi came second with 27.9%. Red FM came next with a 15.7 % share. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 82.4% (ALL) 97.3% (Other than Home).

All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week except Mumbai markets. Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.

