RAM Ratings Week 38-41: Fever FM leads in Mumbai and Delhi

Radio City has gained the lion's share of listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata

Fever FM topped the charts for the largest listenership share in Mumbai and Delhi in Week 38-41 of RAM Ratings. Radio City gained the most in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 13th Sep'20 - 10th Oct'20.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.6% share. Radio City came second with a 13.8% share. Mirchi came third with 13.2%. Listenership peaked at 11:00 am - 12:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 94.8% (ALL) 91.8% (Other than Home).

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 22.4% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 12.2% and Radio City at third with an 11.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.3% (ALL) 89% (Other than Home).

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 26% share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.4% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.3%. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 91.3% (ALL) 91.8% (Other than Home).

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 26.7% share and Red FM with a 15.6% share. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 79.1% (ALL) 98.1% (Other than Home).

All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week except Bangalore market. Radio listening at out of home increased in Bangalore and Mumbai markets