RAM Ratings Week 34-37: Fever FM tops charts in Mumbai and Delhi

Fever FM maintained the lead, garnering the largest listenership share in Mumbai and Delhi in Week 34-37 of RAM Ratings. Radio City gained the most in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 16th August - 12 September.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.7% share. Radio Mirchi came second with a 14.5% share. Big FM came third with 13.7%. Listenership peaked at 11:00 am - 12:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 93.6%.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 20% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 12.9% and Radio City at third with a 12.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.2%.

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 26.2 % share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.4% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 92.9%.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 28 % share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 27.3% share and Red FM with a 16% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.9%.

All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.