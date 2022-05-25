Radio City reports Q4 FY22 top line of Rs 46 crore

Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported Q4 FY22 top line of Rs 46 crore, registering a 8% growth YoY. It has maintained a strong position with 20% Volume Market Share. Its EBITDA for the quarter stands at Rs 6.1 crore with a margin of 13.3%.

For the entire fiscal, MBL has maintained leadership position with 21% Volume Market Share. Its FY22 top line stands at Rs 168.4 crore with 32% YoY growth.

Commenting on the results, Shailesh Gupta, Director, said: “The festive season led to some recovery in Radio AdEx, which flowed into this quarter too, and we expect this to grow significantly in FY23. The adoption of Digitization in the audio space has opened up many opportunities for consumers and advertisers. Audiences today are looking for some great audio content on digital platforms, which is likely to attract more brands to leverage the convergence of Radio and Digital - a phenomenon that we internally refer to as ‘Radigitalization’.”

“The opening up of the country and return of advertising spending has provided just the shot in the arm to build upon the relentless efforts in the previous few quarters towards becoming a more efficient, robust, and resilient organization. This combined with the successful cost optimization measures deployed internally and the benefits of operating leverage kicking in overtime have helped us reduce our losses drastically for the quarter and even annually,” he added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)