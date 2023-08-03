Is radio ready to switch to other ad revenue channels?
Industry heads shared how their radio budgets are channelised strategically to multiply advertising revenues
The FICCI Frames report released in April states that radio ad volumes have increased by 25% in 2022 as compared to the previous year although ad rates remained 20% below their 2019 levels.
Market players have taken note and there is talk about expanding radio advertising revenue streams to create a stable presence in the market.
To understand how radio channels plan to escalate the advertising business and the best alternatives available for multiplying the revenues in the radio industry, e4m spoke to industry experts.
As for Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM & Magic FM, “Being a 69-station radio network, we have ascended our revenue avenues beyond radio as a medium. It is because of Red FM’s 360-degree approach with various verticals that we have been able to add to the growth fund. We have been working on a holistic approach to providing our clients with a unique blend of Audio, Digital, and on-ground experiential entertainment. While FCT is gradually returning to its normal state, these innovative business initiatives have opened up new horizons and contributed to incremental revenue generation.”
According to Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Music Broadcast Limited, Radio City said, “Radio City has continually adapted to innovative formats to maintain relevancy and credibility among listeners. We have, therefore, developed a strategic roadmap that includes the convergence of radio plus digital solutions through 'Radigitalization'. By leveraging digital expansion, we have been able to tap into a broader audience base and offer advertisers more targeted and personalized advertising solutions. These alternative revenue streams are set to aid further growth of radio stations.”
Talking about availing the opportunity provided by audio streaming platforms, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, of Reliance Broadcast Network says that the availability of radio content on audio streaming platforms and voice-enabled speakers has played an instrumental role in increasing its reach and accessibility. In line with this, radio campaigns are now focusing on automation through bots, gamification, podcasts, and other new media initiatives. This shift in approach is evident as more digital brands, such as Online games, Fintech, and Edutech, are riding on the radio for enhanced reach and engagement.
Sharing a different approach, Chief Executive of MY FM, Rahul Namjoshi feels that the primary revenue source for radio will always be space selling, all efforts are in the direction of getting the right price/rate recovery to pre-covid level. If Radio can do that the industry would be in the right & healthy direction.
Emphasising on how digital media is multiplying the overall investments by brands and advertisers in radio, Thomas, said, “The radio industry is set to see further advancements in the digital space, which will significantly multiply overall investments by brands and advertisers. Currently, approximately 20% of business for private firms comes from NFCT, with digital playing a major role. Radio is transforming into a digital-first media platform, leveraging RJs, online presence, social media marketing, influencer marketing and engagement strategies.”
“By offering comprehensive media solutions and competitive digital plans, radio enables advertisers to upgrade from radio-only campaigns. According to the EY M&E 2023 report, the NFCT business is projected to grow by 36% from 2022 to 2025, with digital driving this growth. Advancements in the digital sector will open new opportunities for brands and advertisers to reach wider audiences, enhance engagement and optimize their investments in the radio industry.”
Radio players positive of AdEx growth in coming quarters
The upcoming festive season and a host of cricket events set to give the sector’s ad volumes a much-needed push, say industry heads
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jul 12, 2023 11:05 AM | 6 min read
The advertising volume on radio has grown 20% in 2023 compared to 2021, shows data from TAM AdEx radio advertising quarterly report for January-March 2023. Is this uptick momentary or here to stay?
As per Rahul Namjoshi, Chief Executive Officer, MY FM, said, “Yes, the radio AdEx is bound to increase in the coming quarters as the festive season is round the corner and many cricket series, including the World Cup, is lined up. Also, the recent quarter Q1 has shown a positive trend.”
Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM and Magic FM, is also looking at substantial growth in AdEx for the sector. “We expect AdEx to further grow in the coming months. Regional markets are driving AdEx volumes, and our inventories are fully utilized. It's time for radio players to seek realignment of pricing and withdraw bonus offers to prioritize delivering the best entertainment to listeners and maximise earnings. We remain committed to providing maximum entertainment and listening joy to our audience for better advertiser mileage.”
Adding on, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Big FM, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “While we anticipate a marginal increase in ad volumes, the significant boost in AdEx is likely to come from radio companies exploring alternate revenue streams. We remain optimistic about the overall growth potential in the coming quarters as the industry continues to adapt and innovate.”
Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City, said, “We are optimistic that the coming quarters will showcase positive growth owing to factors such as the onset of the festive season, upcoming elections, etc. India is among the fastest-growing countries and one of the top investment destinations in the world. With the growing advances in the SME as well as start-up sector alongside other industries, radio will continue to be an effective medium of advertising for brands in the ecosystem.”
Back to pre-Covid ad rates?
When we deep dive into industry numbers, we found that the industry’s struggle to achieve pre Covid ad rates is in full swing. Mentioning ad rates, Kukian, said, “The radio industry is currently operating at 70-75% of the pre-Covid rates. As the market has already come to normalcy and the advertisers showing an increased inclination towards increasing their ad spends, we are expecting at least a 20-25% increase in our current operating rates.”
As for Namjoshi, “Not completely, we are making conscious efforts to get back to pre-Covid ad rates. However, all players in the category need to make a conscious effort if a few continue to extend discounts then rate recovery will become an uphill task.”
Narayanan said, “Approximately 60-65% of cities, particularly medium and smaller ones, have made remarkable progress towards reaching pre-pandemic levels. Local brands have played a crucial role in this recovery by seizing the opportunity and capitalizing on uncluttered media exposure in the absence of national campaigns.
By doing so, they have not only gained valuable visibility but also experienced significant brand growth. However, there is cause for concern as a few major metropolitan cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and some cities in the West, are still operating at 70-75% of pre-pandemic rates. It remains our strategic focus to restore these cities to their former levels as soon as possible.”
Adding on, Thomas, said, “At BIG FM, our focus lies on delivering greater value rather than solely on rates. We have witnessed a positive response from the market to our rate hikes, which has contributed to our ongoing recovery. In the last two years, we have been able to consistently increase our yields year on year based on delivering better solutions and better outcomes for our clients.”
Leading brands and advertisers
The TAM report also says that the services sector retained its position as the top advertised sector in January-March 2023 with 32% of ad volume share followed by BFSI with a 13% share.
Talking about the expected leading categories and brands in the upcoming quarters Narayanan said, “In this quarter of April-June, we have witnessed significant traction in the Education and service sectors, along with increased promotional activities by the Government in preparation for the upcoming elections. Real Estate, Auto, and Health/Pharma are prominent categories driving advertising expenditure. Additionally, with the commencement of colleges, Consumer Durables and IT sectors have become more active, focusing on gadgets, appliances, and related services.”
Elaborating why the BFSI category is always leading in the categories, Namjoshi said, “The Jan-Mar '2023 quarter has always seen the BFSI category getting active primarily because the FY is coming to an end and a lot of people plan to save from tax point of view. So that’s the primary reason. Also, radio is the best medium to explain complicated things simply through explainer format content.”
The report also says that 180 categories registered positive growth in 2023. Mentioning the factors responsible for the increase in overall advertising categories Thomas said, “The increase in advertising across more than 180 categories can be attributed to several factors. Advertisers across various sectors are seeking integrated solutions to effectively target their consumer base, and radio presents itself as a one-stop shop for targeted advertising.
Additionally, the government's "Vocal for Local" initiative has propelled regional advertising, tapping into the local pulse and offering regional advertisers a cost-effective and impactful value proposition. Moreover, the growth coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities also gives us an advantage with advertisers recognizing the potential of these markets and seeking effective ways to reach the consumers in these regions.”
Growing Markets
Emphasizing the leading market in radio advertising, Thomas further said, “According to the Aircheck data for FY 23, Gujarat has emerged as the leading state with a substantial 23% share of ad volumes on radio, closely followed by Rest of Maharashtra (ROM) at 17%. As we move into Q1 of FY 24, the trend continues, with Gujarat maintaining its position at the forefront with 19% of ad volumes, while ROM follows closely at 16%.
Based on the past and current booking trends, it is highly likely that Gujarat will continue to lead in the running quarter as well.”
Narayanan said, “Gujarat and Maharashtra, being states with the highest number of stations in adex mapping, naturally contribute more volumes. However, we are currently facing inventory overflow in several cities beyond Maharashtra and Gujarat as well.”
Radio ad volume grew 20% in Jan-March 2023 over 2021
As per TAM AdEx quarterly report, 3.9k exclusive brands advertised in radio in 2023 with LIC leading the list
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jun 28, 2023 12:09 PM | 2 min read
The advertising volume on radio grew by 20% in 2023 compared to 2021, shows data from TAM AdEx radio advertising quarterly report Jan-March 2023.
The ad volume in January-March 2023 was almost similar compared to the same period in 2022.
The report stated that amongst the leading sectors, Services & Banking/Finance/Investment retained their 1st & 2nd positions during Jan-Mar’23. The top three sectors including Auto accounted for a 55% share of ad volumes. Moreover, Durables was the new entrant in the Top 10 list of Sectors in the fourth quarter.
The report stated that properties/real estate were among the leading categories that saw the highest increase in ads with a growth of 14% followed by hospitals and clinics, cars, Retail Outlets- Jewellers, Life Insurance, Housing/ construction loans, Retail outlets, Health and Pan Masala. Amongst the new entrants were Health/Accidents General Insurance and Pan Masala.
LIC of India took the top position during Jan-Mar’23 with a 3% share of ad volumes. The top ten list of advertisers also includes HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company, Vishnu Packaging, Indian Oil Corporation & Nissan Motor Corporation. According to the report, Kedia Homes was the Exclusive Advertiser present during Jan-Mar’23.
The report states that the top five brands belonged to the BFSI sector in the fourth quarter. LIC Housing Finance ascended to 1st position followed by HDFC Ergo Health Insurance, Vimal Pan Masala, Kedia Sezasthan, Mirchi Plus, Nissan Magnite, LIC, LIC Dhan Varsha, SBI, and Himalaya Ashvagandha. Apart from LIC Housing Finance & LIC, all the brands were new entrants in the list of brands during the quarter.
Automotive Fuel witnessed the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 44 times followed by Pan Masala at 3.7 times during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22. In terms of ad volume difference, the Properties/Real Estates category witnessed the top position with 47% growth among the Top 10.
In the leading Exclusive Advertisers and Brands in Jan-Mar’23, Kedia Homes lead in the advertisers' list and Kedia Sezasthan topped in the list of leading brands. Around 3k+ Advertisers & 3.9k + Brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23.
Melvin Louis creates hook step for Radio City's new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe
The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Radio City recently took the music industry by storm with the launch of their peppy station sound #CityKiNayiVibe. This vibrant composition has quickly become a favourite among Gen Z listeners, gripping them with its upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics. To amplify the excitement and engagement surrounding the jingle, choreographer, Melvin Louis came forward to create a hook step that perfectly complements the beats of the track. The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle.
Mr. Ashit Kukian CEO, Radio City said, "We are thrilled that our new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe has become an instant hit among the audiences and famous choreographer Melvin Louis came on board to create an exciting hook step for our new jingle. His creative talent and infectious energy perfectly complements the vibrant spirit and Gen Z vibe of the new rendition of Rag Rag Mein Daude City. We are assertive that the jingle hook step will create new-found excitement among our audience and entice them to follow the dance moves."
Melvin Louis, known for his incredible dance moves and innovative choreography, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Radio City. He said, "I would like to congratulate Radio City on introducing a peppy new jingle at the most apt time, as it beautifully captures the vibe of the new age Gen Z audience. Singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar have added magic to the jingle by making Radio City’s new track super catchy and youthful. The moment I caught Radio City’s new jingle #CityKiNayiVibe, I instantly started grooving to the upbeat music and was certain to create a hook step around it. I had a gala time creating an energetic hook step on this new radio jingle. With this, I would like to urge all my followers and Radio City’s followers to take up this fun challenge and follow the hook step of #CityKiNayiVibe!"
The launch of Radio City's refreshing jingle, coupled with the captivating hook step by Melvin Louis, is set to create a wave of excitement among listeners and music enthusiasts. It has set a new benchmark, capturing the hearts of the audience with its contagious sound, catchy lyrics and Gen Z appeal. The combination of the peppy music, dynamic vocals, and Melvin's choreography is sure to make #CityKiNayiVibe a sensation across digital platforms and dance floors. The radio network continues to innovate and entertain its listeners, solidifying its position as a trendsetter in the realm of radio entertainment.
RED FM celebrates 'World Music Day' with 'Hunar Qaid' campaign
The campaign is in collaboration with India Vision Foundation
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 4:25 PM | 1 min read
93.5 RED FM launched its latest campaign “Hunar Qaid” on the occasion of World Music Day. In collaboration with India Vision Foundation, the campaign marks the celebration of artistic expression and showcases the power of music to transcend boundaries.
Rupesh, a talented artist with an extraordinary story, has overcome immense challenges, having once been confined behind prison walls. His journey from imprisonment to musical brilliance serves as a testament to the transformative power of talent and the indomitable human spirit. Led by RJ Raunac on Morning No 1 show, the campaign highlighted Rupesh’s journey. A special song “Abhi aasman baqi hai '' with Dr. Palash Sen from Euphoria & Rupesh was launched.
Red FM and India Vision Foundation invite music lovers and enthusiasts from all walks of life to join in celebrating World Music Day. Stay tuned in to listen to the heartfelt song and witness the incredible journey of Rupesh and the impact of music on his life.
RAM returns in new avatar
Reduction of data lag, web-based dashboard and cross screen access are some of the features of the new system
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 6:36 PM | 2 min read
TAM Media, a media audience analytics solutions, has unveiled its Radio Listenership Measurement Platform – RAM (Radio Audience Measurement) in a new avatar.
“Using innovative mobile technology & UI tools to leverage data analytics for radio broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals with unprecedented insights into radio listenership behaviour, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their strategies,” stated a press release.
“In today's digital age, data plays a vital role in understanding audience preferences and maximizing the impact of content delivery. The RAM data via TRES Software empowers stakeholders in the radio industry with comprehensive, real-time data and actionable intelligence to revolutionize their decision-making processes,” it added.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Audience Analytics: Our platform utilizes Digital Mobile Diary method to collect and analyse vast amounts of radio listenership data, providing in-depth audience profiles, demographic information, and listener behaviour insights. Currently, the base is 1600 respondents across 4 key markets; which will expand to other cities subsequently.
- Reduction of data lag: Enabling Faster data reporting, thereby reducing data lag from 3 weeks to just 5 days
- Web based Dashboard: No data uploads, Offline file saving, etc. Requires only Username and password to access!
- Cross Screen access: Access the dashboard anywhere, anytime on any screen!
- Data Visualization and Reporting: Easy-to-understand visualizations and customizable reports allow users to interpret complex data and communicate insights effectively, facilitating strategic decision-making and collaboration across teams.
"We are excited to present RAM, an indigenous Radio Listenership measurement platform, in a new form using Digital Technology to unlock the power of data & analytics and help grow the radio industry," said LV Krishnan, CEO.
Tejas Naik, Sr. Vice President, S-group & Business Development, stated that “Our goal is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals by offering them profound insights into listener behaviour. Through our platform, these stakeholders will be able to deliver engaging content, connect with their audiences, and achieve remarkable success in an ever-changing media environment.”
Anshu Yardi, Vice President, Business Development and Communications, also mentioned that “We plan to integrate Radio Audience data with Radio AdEx in the coming months. This integration will provide the industry with a comprehensive solution that will help post evaluation of Radio campaigns effectively.”
When Kapil Sharma talked about e4m Golden Mikes Awards on his show
In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian introduced RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 7:15 PM | 1 min read
e4m awards are undoubtedly among the most coveted recognitions in the industry. These awards celebrate the best minds in the industry and are worn by the receivers as a badge of great honour. While these recognitions from the e4m group definately bring one a lot of appreciation in the industry, they can also sometimes help one appear on one of India’s most popular TV programmes, The Kapil Sharma Show! Something like this happened in the latest episode of the show. This episode featured RJs Anmol, Anurag Pandey, Naved, Jeeturaaj and Malishka. In the show, Sharma is seen introducing RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards.
Take a look here:
View this post on Instagram
Radio City posts 18% YoY growth in Q4 revenue
The company has posted FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore
By exchange4media Staff | May 24, 2023 11:08 AM | 3 min read
Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported 18% Growth YoY in revenues for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2023.
The radio company posts FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 42.8 crore (54% Growth YoY).
The Q4 FY23 top line stands at Rs 51.4 crore, 12% Growth YoY.
Commenting on the results, Shailesh Gupta, Director said: “I'm pleased to report that on a year-on-year basis, our company's revenues grew by 18% while EBITDA saw a substantial increase of 54%. Our conscious efforts over the past few years to reduce costs have paid off, allowing us to take advantage of better operating leverage, which has led to faster rise in profitability.
During the quarter ended, our market share increased to 20%, up from 19% in the previous quarter and 18% at the start of the year. We have a strong omni-channel presence, which allows us to leverage our wide networks and provide maximum value to our clients.
This year, I'm happy to report that, as projected previously that Digital will make up a sizeable chunk of total revenue and significantly contribute to growth, the digital sales share increased to 8% in FY23 from 5.8% in FY22 and 1.7% pre-COVID. We have established the right foundations by using our internal expertise to produce high-quality content and boost audience engagement. This is consistent with our 'Radigitalization' strategy, which focuses on radio-centric digital linkages.
In terms of sectoral ad spending, the core sector of real estate witnessed 35% year on year growth. Finance and the pharmaceutical sector both grew by 19% and 32%, respectively. While the auto sector witnessed a nominal growth of 3% over the previous year, the food and soft drinks sectors saw a decline. The government sector expanded by 11% year on year.
In March '23, inventory utilisation reached a record high of 90%. Comparing FY23 to FY22 and pre-covid levels, inventory utilisation increased to 63% from 61% and 56%, respectively. This is a healthy sign and provides a sense of optimism for higher utilization in the times to come.
According to its fundamental philosophy of maintaining a strong liquidity position as a war chest to weather any storm and seize new opportunities, as of March 31, 2023, the cash reserves of the company stood at Rs. 295 crores.
I am delighted to announce that Radio City has won 19 accolades at the prestigious ‘ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards 2023’, as well as 18 distinguished awards at the 'E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards'. This is a credit to the originality and innovation we provide, but it also validates the enormous efforts made by our skilled team to make a good difference in the lives of our consumers, who include listeners and advertisers.
With regards to the bonus issue of the non-convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares (“NCRPS”), the Company received trading approvals from NSE & BSE and the same is open for trading w.e.f April 20, 2023.”
