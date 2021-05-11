ENIL's Mirchi forays into Bahrain market

Mirchi has been launched in Bahrain on 9th May through a 100% subsidiary – Mirchi Bahrain WLL

Mirchi has expanded its Middle East presence by launching in Bahrain. Recently, the company had re-entered the UAE market in March besides launching its radio station in Qatar.

Mirchi has been launched in Bahrain on 9th May through a 100% subsidiary – Mirchi Bahrain WLL. This, ENIL said, will enable Mirchi to control all operations of the radio channel including the on-air programming, brand experience, and revenue generation.

"We refer to our earlier intimation dated June 22, 2020, regarding an auction/ license/bidding put up by the Ministry of Information Affairs (MOIA), Government of Bahrain for selling out the operation and management of an Entertainment Radio Channel Frequency and acceptance of the said bid submitted by the Company," ENIL said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

"With Bahrain being an untapped market as far as the South Asian population is concerned, Mirchi is being launched today through a 100% subsidiary – Mirchi Bahrain WLL., becoming the only private station in the market catering to the South

Asian audiences. This will enable Mirchi to control all operations of the said Radio Channel Frequency including the on-air programming, brand experience, revenue generation etc."

