Magazine 'The Luxury Collection' re-launched on March 6, 2021

Under the visionary and astute leadership of Founder & Editor-in-Chief Uzma Irfan, the magazine has today become the benchmark for luxury journalism and reportage in India

“The Luxury Collection” a quarterly premium luxury lifestyle magazine circulated across the globe announced its re-launch that happened on the 6th of March 2021.

It was conceived in 2009 as a magazine primarily meant to showcase new collections from brands housed at UB City, India’s first luxury mall. It soon outgrew that role and, rechristened as The Luxury Collection, began carving a niche for itself as the definitive voice of luxury. Under the visionary and astute leadership of founder and Editor-in-Chief Ms. Uzma Irfan it has today become the definitive benchmark for luxury journalism and reportage in India.

There are over 30000 + printed copies sailing across kept in 2000+ retail spaces, 30 prominent airports, Landmark stores in Bangalore & Mumbai.

The Luxury Collection’s ambit covers every aspect of opulence and finer living – haute couture, beauty, gourmet cuisine, exotic vacation concepts and destinations, swank automobiles, …in short, everything which makes up the rarefied lifestyle that many aspire to but only a privileged few can access. Anything and everything you need to know about the world of luxury comes to you first in the pages of The Luxury Collection.

Ms. Uzma Irfan the founder & Editor in chief said “The Luxury Collection is now available for subscription in both print & digital formats as well. It is also made available to connoisseurs and patrons of luxury across multiple high-end hotels, yacht clubs & lounges, airport lounges, salons, and such exclusive haunts of the affluent in India “.

The latest issue of The Luxury Collection, Volume 7 Issue 1, is out now on the stands. If you wish to be a connoisseur of luxury subscribe, today by visiting www.theluxurycollection.in

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)