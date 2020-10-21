DB Corp Q2 revenue up 62% from previous quarter

The Group has posted Advertising Revenue of Rs 226.3 crore in Q2 as against Rs 367 crore recorded in the same quarter last year

DB Corp Limited has posted a better than expected Q2 FY21 top line and bottom line performance.

The Print business EBITDA in Qtr 2 FY 21 was Rs.873 million as against Rs.1010 million last year, which translated into an EBITDA margin expansion by 650 basis points at 26.7% from last year EBIDTA margin at 20.3%, underscoring the benefits of the soft newsprint prices & cost cutting measures. The revenue for Q2 FY21 was Rs. 3498 million, which was 34% lower on a yearly basis but registered a growth of 62% compared to the previous quarter..

The circulation teams’ continued efforts, across all our markets, have yielded results and manifested in a quick turnaround with our Circulation Copies increasing to 78% of the pre-Covid levels (YOY) in July, 80% in August, 81% by the end of September and currently at 86% at overall level as compared with 66% in the month of April. We have been witnessing consistent circulation copies growth.

On the advertising front, as the unlock measures began to unfold, Dainik Bhaskar was perhaps the only newspaper in the country that published “mega” editions in our major markets like Shimla 144 pages, Indore – 128 pages, Bikaner - 130 pages, Bhopal - 72 pages, Ahmedabad - 80 pages, Raipur - 80 pages, Ujjain - 60 pages, Hoshangabad - 60 pages, that have helped advertisers signal their return to the market, and more importantly, their efforts to tap into the pent-up demand in the upcoming festive season.

“Our advertising revenues, too, are reclaiming pre-Covid levels (YOY) with almost 77% in September on a like to like basis from 19% in the month of April. Further, it is promising to note the September month’s GST collection, wherein Dainik Bhaskar Group markets registered a growth of 10.3% YOY, significantly higher than the All India growth of 3.9% YOY.”

The Group has posted Circulation Revenue at Rs 103.3 crore in this Q2 as against Rs. 128.6 crore in the same quarter of last year. Advertising Revenue stood at Rs. 226.3 crore as against Rs 367 crore last year.

Total Revenue came in at Rs 349.8 crore as against Rs 533.6 crore.

As for the radio business, advertising revenue stood at Rs 18.2 crore versus Rs 31.6 crore.