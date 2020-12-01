Daily Excelsior’s Delhi Bureau Chief Dr HS Paul is no more

Dr Paul was associated with Daily Excelsior for over three decades.

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Dec 1, 2020 10:07 PM
Dr HS Paul

 Dr H. S Paul , the New Delhi Bureau Chief of Daily Excelsior is no more.

Dr Paul was associated with Daily Excelsior–one of the popular English Dailies in North India, for over three decades.

Dr  Paul has been honoured by many Schools, Universities, Professional, Religious and Social organizations for his extra ordinary contributions in their respective fields.

He was also the President of Space Scope International, CEO of Paul Media Services, Vice Chairman of PRSI (DC), Member of Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia, Advertising Standards Council of India, Mumbai, Delhi Management Association and Chelmsford Club of India.

 

Dr Paul was born in Punjab in 1956 and completed his Doctorate in “Advertising Management” from Victoria Global University, USA.

