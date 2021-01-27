British Herald publisher Ansif Ashraf is no more

Well-known Indian entrepreneur and owner of British Herald and Cochin Herald-Ansif Ashraf is no more.

Ashraf passed away on Wednesday morning in Sharjah, UAE.

An award-winning businessman, Ansif acquired the intellectual property rights of British Herald in 2017 and launched it as an online news and information delivery platform. In 2018, he also launched a bi-monthly e-magazine with the same moniker, featuring prominent world leaders on its cover. Ansif, who is a member of the London Press Club, maintained very cordial ties with House of Peers member and millionaire entrepreneur Baron Ranger CBE, who is also the patron of British Herald.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)