British Herald publisher Ansif Ashraf is no more

Ashraf passed away on Wednesday morning in Sharjah, UAE.

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Jan 27, 2021 11:52 PM
Ansif Ashraf

Well-known Indian entrepreneur and owner of British Herald and Cochin Herald-Ansif Ashraf is no more.

Ashraf passed away on Wednesday morning in Sharjah, UAE.

An award-winning businessman, Ansif acquired the intellectual property rights of British Herald in 2017 and launched it as an online news and information delivery platform. In 2018, he also launched a bi-monthly e-magazine with the same moniker, featuring prominent world leaders on its cover. Ansif, who is a member of the London Press Club, maintained very cordial ties with House of Peers member and millionaire entrepreneur Baron Ranger CBE, who is also the patron of British Herald.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Uae British Herald Cochin Herald Ansif Ashraf print print news print ad Ad campaign campaign print advertising internet advertising print ad campaign print campaign print India print advertising India print media print marketing Mark
Show comments
You May Also Like
neha

Award winning journalist Neha Dixit complains of stalking and death threats
10 hours ago

np

Print ends year with marginal dip thanks to H2 ad volume recovery: Tam AdEx
2 days ago

HT

HT Media back in black in Q3 due to festive season, cost cutting
6 days ago