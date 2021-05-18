Zero Gravity Communications bags creative & digital communication mandate for 3 brands

Zero Gravity Communications, an independent full-service agency from Gujarat, pulled their socks up during the second way of Covid and closed 3 new brands from a diverse portfolio of industries. The clients onboarded are Milacron India Pvt Ltd, Saffron Lifestyle Traders Pvt. Ltd. and Gujarat Terce Laboratories Limited. The agency aims to chart an ardent creative growth strategy, which will help the brands penetrate advanced markets and generate digital curiosity and traction for them. They plan to redefine all the brands’ strategies through tangible and tech-driven solutions while humanising its appeal for the end-consumer.

The first is the manufacturing industry wherein they are associated with Milacron India. Milacron is a billion-dollar leading global company that is most renowned for its advanced injection moulding, blow moulding and extrusion equipment.

“Zero Gravity Communications has been instrumental in defining a roadmap for branding activities. They understood our market and our competition thoroughly, clearly defined the strategy and worked out the implementation plan best suited to achieve our goals. We are happy with their ways of handling the projects” said Ankur Aggrawal, Marketing Manager at Milacron India Pvt. Ltd. on the collaboration with ZGC

Saffron Lifestyle Traders Pvt. Ltd. manages and grows the portfolio of international apparels and lifestyle brands through dedicated retail outlets on a national level. On working with ZGC, Megha Saxena, Brand Manager at Saffron Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. said “We feel that ZGC is an agency with a difference. They are focused on driving results and performance through digital marketing. And their creativity comes with a sound logic nested in the thorough understanding of how social algorithms and targeting work.”

Zero Gravity Communications' ability to cater to new segments will enrich its portfolio and hasten the expansion. Khushboo Sharma, Founder and CEO, Zero Gravity Communications stated “Since March 2020, we have been swinging our bats on the most unexpected spinning challenges. The stress Covid induced in the buyer patterns and on the market has had a severe impact on the traditional marketing channels, client-agency relationships, media mix and the approach towards advertising. Today, performance-driven advertising in the forefront. As an agency focused on scaling, expanding and relearning to be relevant and result-oriented, we take pride in our solution-driven approach. Though pandemic has made everyone craving new business, we have learnt to be selective and more careful in choosing new clients. Finding the best-fit clients who have a vision and takes effort in choosing the right agency is better than an easy account win.”

