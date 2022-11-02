Xiaomi appoints Xapads Media as Core Agency Partner

Xapads Media, a leading adtech platform in India has entered into a strategic partnership with top smartphone brand Xiaomi, to offer advertisers exclusive access to its premium app inventory for in-app advertising.

This new partnership will assist brands to tap the full power of on-device app recommendation via Xiaomi and will also help marketers with real-time insights, quality user acquisition, and premium ad placements while generating leads and giving product recommendations in a hygienic environment.

Xiaomi is flourishing in global markets efficiently and with this association, it aims to increase its penetration in the SEA region and also harness its reach along with on-ground sales.

Commenting on this partnership, Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads said, "We at Xapads are glad to be associated with Xiaomi and its inventory integrated with our award-winning proprietary AI / ML driven programmatic engine, Xerxes, advertisers will get easy and direct access to Xiaomi’s premium inventory along with better pricing and ad placement options. I believe that with the combination of Xapads’s expertise and access to Xiaomi’s inventory we will be able to offer our clients in the SEA region with best programmatic solutions around OEMs. Together we hope to redefine performance programmatically and help brands to better sustain themselves in the adtech landscape."

Ramneek Chadha, COO, Xapads Media also expressed his excitement about the development: "It's great to work with a credible, trusted and leading OEM partner”. The new branding and promotion opportunities would help marketers connect with hard-to-reach niche audiences and optimize their ad campaigns.

