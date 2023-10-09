Wild Stone tips hat to the 'sigma male' charm in new spot
The digital film marks the launch of the brand's trio of perfumes: Whisky, Cigar, and Ammo
Wild Stone, the male grooming brand under McNROE announced the launch of their new digital film for the launch of “Badass Perfume Collection," which features a trio of fragrances - Whisky, Cigar, and Ammo.
The latest digital film by Wild Stone will be amplified on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. The script opens with a man's entrance at the upscale party, grabbing everyone's attention with his enchanting fragrance, and leaving everyone intrigued. Men and Women are both spellbound with his confidence while acknowledging his enigmatic aura. The visual represents the Sigma male power, showcasing his confidence and strength while being the centre of attraction. The visual narrative unfolds the essence of a true Sigma male, showing strength and charm.
Ankit Daga, Director at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, expressed his thoughts on the launch of ‘The Badass Collection’ and said, “Enriched with the very essence that characterizes a Sigma Man, our collection boasts three distinct Perfumes which embody the spirit of their names - Whisky, Cigar, and Ammo. Each fragrance invites individuals to embrace their self-expression and revel in their distinctiveness through an enchanting sensory journey."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ranveer Singh named brand ambassador of Zomato
The food deliver app has launched an AI-generated film featuring Ranveer Singh and Chris Gayle
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 10:04 AM | 3 min read
Zomato’s previous brand campaign, “Zomaito vs Zomahto” left India debating about the brand’s correct pronunciation. The debate continues in their all-new World Cup campaign that celebrates India’s unwavering love for cricket. As the excitement and anticipation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 soars in India, Zomato’s latest brand campaign is live with Ranveer Singh and cricketer Chris Gayle. The campaign is live across major digital and offline channels across the country.
In the campaign, Bollywood superstar and Zomato’s brand ambassador, Superstar Ranveer Singh is seen hosting a watch party at his home for cricket fans, along with the legendary cricketer, Chris Gayle! No watch party is complete without food, and Zomato joins the celebrations by delivering joy on time. However, Superstar Ranveer and Chris get into a debate while collecting the Zomato order. When the duo can’t decide whether it’s “Zomaito” or “Zomahto”, the Zomato delivery partner says, “Ab Zomaito–Zomahto nahi, India-India ka time hai!” As that penny-drop statement fills them with pride, the film ends with everyone celebrating together. Cricket is one of the key uniting forces in India and Zomato is an integral part of this celebration. After all, match ho toh Zomato!
In another leg of the campaign, Zomato has launched an AI-generated film featuring Superstar Ranveer Singh and Chris Gayle, calling out restaurant partners’ names and their popular dishes, during this world cup season.
As India hosts the Cricket World Cup, the love for the sport and the Indian team is at an all-time high. There’s only one thing that matters for the next 45 days — supporting TEAM INDIA. Zomato captures this very feeling and declares that supporting India is more important than the brand itself, in a film packed with excitement.
Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Marketing Head, Zomato, commented, "Our World Cup campaign is born out of our love and respect for Team India. And who better than Ranveer Singh to capture the infectious excitement, energy and passion of cricket fans across the country. There is a natural synergy between Ranveer and Zomato, which we have captured in our campaign as well. The Cricket World Cup is an exciting time for Zomato and while India breaks records on the field, we too are ready to serve the country. As the ad film says, it is time for India-India over Zomato-Zomato.”
Expressing his enthusiasm on the collaboration, Superstar Ranveer Singh said, "I am a big fan of Team India and Zomato’s World Cup campaign is the perfect ode to cricket, this season. Zomato is an energetic brand and quite the outlier in their industry — that really stands out to me. I’m excited to celebrate cricket with Zomato, Chris Gayle and the nation. Also, don’t ask me if it’s Zomaito or Zomahto”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
World Cup fever & festive fervour raise FMCG demand: AdEx may go up 15%
For the marketing mix, brands will craft a balanced media approach, leveraging TV advertisements, on-ground events and the digital medium
By Aditi Gupta | Oct 9, 2023 9:06 AM | 5 min read
The FMCG sector is gleaming with hope as the demand for products has surged with the festive season around the corner and the recently commenced biggest festival of cricket, ICC World Cup.
After subdued celebration in the last two years, there is optimism in the air, say industry experts, who confirmed that the ad spends will be much higher this time than the last two years. The advertising budgets for the festive period this year have increased by about 10-15% compared to last year, said Mayank Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Products.
“There has been a noticeable uptick in consumer demand and purchasing behaviour, indicating a stronger economic recovery and improved consumer confidence. This festive season has been reflecting positive buying sentiment right from Independence Day and Rakshabandhan.
“As a result, Parle Products is experiencing heightened sales and a surge in demand for our products. The positive trend in consumer sentiment bodes well for the FMCG industry, and we are optimistic about the potential for sustained growth during the entire festive season,” Shah told exchange4media.
Concurring with Shah, RSH Global’s CMO Poulomi Roy said the demand for skincare products has gone up ahead of the festive season.
“Amid the rich variety of India’s festive spirit, we are tailoring our marketing strategies to honour the essence of each celebration. After two years of subdued celebrations, optimism fills the air, and we are witnessing a surge in demand for skincare products, particularly creams and face washes.
“Our sunscreen range anticipates a radiant performance, especially during the exuberant outdoor celebrations of Durga Puja in West Bengal,” Roy said. RSH Global is the owner of the popular skincare brands – Joy and Karis.
According to experts, the FMCG sector was in a flux the last festive season but this time brands are riding strong on the back of festivities and the World Cup.
“Last festive season, most FMCGs were reeling under the pressure of input cost inflation and advertising spends were subdued. One can see the buoyancy in advertising starting with Cricket World Cup and Navratri starting soon. With Dussera and Diwali around the corner, it certainly gives cheer to the industry,” said Rajiv Dubey, Media Head, Dabur India Ltd.
Talking about the marketing strategies and media mix this festive season, the industry experts said that they are going to craft a balanced media approach.
“We are crafting a balanced media approach, leveraging TV advertisements, on-ground events in our key markets to forge deeper connections with consumers, and engaging social media content tailored to the festive season. This festive season, we’re not just celebrating traditions but also, co-creating unforgettable moments with our customers, both online and offline,” said Roy.
She, however, said that the advertising budget for RSH Global is steady for now as it is closely watching the evolving consumer trends.
“As consumers embrace a harmonious blend of online and offline shopping, we recognize the enduring appeal of in-store experiences alongside the growing allure of online platforms. Our advertising budget remains steady for now, allowing us to closely monitor evolving consumer trends and make agile decisions in the months to come,” Roy said.
Parle and Dabur had slightly different take as they gave more power to the digital platforms and social media.
“With a chunk of shoppers moving away to quick commerce and other online formats, the media mix certainly has changed in the favour of online business. With online business showing unprecedented growth, it is likely to have better share than earlier festive season. Though the ad budget numbers cannot be shared, one can see higher numbers than LLY and LY numbers,” said Dubey.
According to Parle’s Shah, television is their largest medium of promotion.
“Digital, which has gained a lot of ground in the past few years, comes next. A broad allocation of 60% on television and 25% on digital and the balance on other mediums like newspapers or outdoors is the mix for this festive season,” he said.
However, he concurred with the fact that digital medium has grown significantly, adding that it has increased by “nearly two and a half times which marks a substantial increase in our digital investment. Nevertheless, television remains our primary focus and continues to receive the largest portion of our marketing spend.”
During the first half of this year, ad volumes of the FMCG sector have already witnessed a 6% growth on television, as per the TAM Adex report.
According to TAM AdEx’ Half Yearly Advertising Report for the FMCG Sector, FMCG ad volumes on Radio increased by 7% in H1’23 over H1’22 while digital witnessed a degrowth of 28%.
The report says that in television, general entertainment channels (GECs) were the most preferred with 37 % share and Hindustan Unilever topped with a 23% share of ad volumes among the FMCG advertisers.
Sharing the marketing strategy of Parle for the festive season, Mayank Shah said that the brand aims to leverage the emotional connection that people have with festivals.
“This will be achieved through targeted advertising campaigns across various channels, including television, digital platforms, and print media.
“Additionally, we plan to introduce special festive gifting packs and limited-edition products to create a sense of exclusivity and encourage purchase. Moreover, we will focus on promotional offers and discounts to incentivize consumer spending during this period. The objective is to not only boost sales but also reinforce Parle Products as an integral part of festive traditions for families across the country,” Shah said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Much-awaited 'BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023' announced
The inaugural edition of BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023 is scheduled to be held this December in New Delhi
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 9:04 AM | 6 min read
How often have you witnessed senior colleagues at your organisation getting acknowledged for their work, while you as a young security professional in the industry got shadowed out? Does your work speak volumes but you lack the recognition you deserve? Is the leader in you unable to settle for anything less? If you said yes to these questions, it is a sign that this article is for you!
“If you are a security leader under the age of 40 - here's a big announcement for you! Sometimes, motivation is all you need, and what’s better than taking a plunge towards your goals. Don’t worry; your time is here!
With the grand success of BW Security World Conclave & Excellence Awards held in September, the year 2023 marks a significant milestone in the world of security with yet another launch of the inaugural edition of the BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023. The event is scheduled to be held in December this year in New Delhi.
Get ready for the first-ever 40 under 40 security awards in India. The Theme of the event is “Recognising Future Masters of the Indian Security Sector,” which will be hosted by BW Security World, an esteemed community of BW Businessworld – is India’s largest & most respected business magazine, and also pioneer in organising conferences and events.
Who all can Nominate?
Professionals in the field/role/segment of security can nominate themselves or a deserving candidate. Eg. Private Security Co./Agencies, CyberSecurity, Fire & Safety, Electronic Security, Physical Security / Digital Security, Healthcare & Hospital Security, Banking & Fraud, Risk Management & Consultant, Forensics, Corporate Security, Tech-Savvy Firms or related.
About the Awards
A chance for emerging talent! ‘BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023’ are designed to recognise and celebrate the exceptional achievements of young professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to the field of security. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape where security threats are ever-present, these awards sought to honour those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding innovation, leadership, and expertise in safeguarding our digital and physical environments.
The esteemed occasion will encompass keynote presentations, panel discussions, and culminate with the awards ceremony. ‘BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023’ is set to unite visionary leaders and authorities who have left a profound imprint on the security sector. Apart from esteemed corporate luminaries, notable government officials, diplomats, and high-ranking security personnel of India, this distinguished gathering will also be attended by representatives from prominent organisations, alongside the industry’s most esteemed luminaries, enhancing its grandeur to extraordinary levels.
The forthcoming prestigious event is poised for substantial growth in terms of branding, networking, engagement, and outreach. It presents an optimal platform for suppliers to gain knowledge, spotlight their products and services to occupiers, acquire efficient solutions, and establish connections with influential decision-makers spanning all levels, all within a unified venue. This gathering will bring together India’s foremost solution providers, catalysts of change, and the most innovative thinkers, converging to strategise and reshape the security industry, promising a brighter future.
The Award Nominees will be judged on the following ‘Parameters’.
- Leadership Skills
- Small/Large Impact In The Security Industry
- Contributions Made To The Fraternity (Work/Skills/Other)
- Goal-Oriented and Executionist
- Innovative & Strategic Thinking (Ability to bring new idea to the table)
- Problem-solving Abilities / Solution-oriented Mindset
- Notable Successes and Achievements As A Young Leader
If you check all of these boxes, then what are you waiting for, Click here to nominate yourself - fill in the details before the opportunity ends!
Early Bird Offer: Applicable till October 25, 2023
Last Date to Nominate (No Offer): November 30th, 2023
(Stay updated to receive any notification regarding an extension of deadline using the given contact details below)
Meet the distinguished ‘Jury’ of BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023, who are the visionaries, successful entrepreneurs and trailblazers in the security domain or related.
Esteemed Co-Jury Chair
MAJ. MANJIT RAJAIN, Founder & Global Chairman, Tenon Group of Companies, RAJEEV SHARMA, Country MD, G4S Corporate Services (India)
Jury Members
- ANNURAG BATRA, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief. BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media, DAKSHA BHARDWAJ B.Arch, AllA-Architect, Environment Planner & Interior Designer Partner, Bharadwaj Bharadwaj & Associates, Founder Trustee, Dr Satyakam Bharadwaj, Vedic Research Foundation, HARSH WARDHAN, CEO, BW Security World, Former Group MD, G4S, CEO Securitas, RUPAL SINHA, President, BVG India, SAURABH BAREJA, Director, Global Physical Security, Concentrix, CAPT. RAJESH SHARMA, Head-FM, Administration, Hospitality & Security, HDFC, SHIKHA SAXENA, Author, Founder & CEO,Inspiring Mantras, CAPT. R. JOHN ROBERT, Head of Corporate Security, VFS Global, COL. KANWAL KISHORE, Head of Security, Jio World Centre, MAJ. VASHITA MEHRA (RETD), CPP, PSP, PCI CSP, CATS Director – Global Security Manager India and SE Asia, Marsh & McLennan, MAN MOHAN SAHI, DGM and CSO, Hero MotoCorp, MOHIT CHOPRA, Vice President, BW Businessworld
40 Winners will be awarded by India’s top security leaders at a prestigious physical awards ceremony in December, 2023.
WHY TO ATTEND BW SECURITY AWARDS?
Join us in becoming a part of the momentous BW Security World 40 Under 40 Awards 2023, where unparalleled business and networking opportunities await. This event serves as a nexus for learning, reconnecting, and discovering fresh ideas and technological solutions from the foremost minds in the security industry. Embrace the chance to expand your knowledge, gain career recognition, and amplify your professional journey. Showcase and launch your innovative, cost-effective, cutting-edge, and dependable security products and services to a receptive audience. Experience heightened brand exposure and visibility through the extensive BW platforms. Engage with esteemed leaders from the security fraternity who participate as jury members, speakers, panellists, and delegates.
The pinnacle of this event is the prestigious jury-driven awards night, where excellence is celebrated in grand style. This event promises an exceptional opportunity to advance your career, connect with industry leaders, and make a lasting impact in the world of security. Grab the Opportunity before it ends!
To know more, visit: https://bwevents.co.in/bwsecurityworld/40-under-40-awards/
Do follow the BW Security World LinkedIn page to stay updated and become a part of the prestigious security community.
Contact Information
For Nominations and Registrations, contact Shailesh Pal, +91 8279478154, shailesh@businessworld.in
For Speakership Opportunity and other details of the event, contact Shilpa Chandel, +91 9958693775, shilpa@businessworld.in
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Wunderman Thompson bags mandates for Pro Kabaddi League, NPCI's UPI safety campaign
The agency has won the creative mandate for the kabaddi league and will handle the integrated campaign for NPCI
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 9, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
The digital mandate for NPCI brands was the agency's first win of the year. The recent win will be an integrated campaign. The last campaign for the company was executed by Ogilvy India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ogilvy and Taj Mahal Tea create a symphony of rain with the Megh Santoor
The santoor is Ogilvy's one-of-a-kind musical installation that plays the Malhar raag when 'activated' by the rain
By e4m Staff | Oct 7, 2023 8:56 AM | 3 min read
Indian Classical Music and its lore has the power to move people. Taj Mahal Tea shares a storied connection with this genre. As an expression of their passion for it, they partnered with their creative agency Ogilvy and made the extraordinary Megh Santoor. A one-of-a-kind musical installation in Vijayawada. Inspired by the rains and activated by them, the instrument was conferred a Guinness World Record for being the ‘Largest Environmentally Interactive Billboard’. The billboard measures 209 meter square in total surface area and achieved this record-breaking feat on 10 September 2023.
Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India said, “We’re extremely proud of the Megh Santoor piece. It has taken months of planning, testing and failing, before we finally succeeded in making this happen. Taj and Indian classical music have been each other’s companions for very long now. We added rain to it for this experiment. We call it an experiment because it was filled with ‘what ifs’, with no guarantee of result until the day it rained, and the drops hit the keys and created music. Important to mention our Taj team at Unilever’s belief and support. Also, kudos to Fritz Gonzales, Jayesh Raut, Nikhil Mohan and his team at Ogilvy who saw it through from conception to execution. The world needs as much music as it can get and we’re happy to add our little bit to this.”
Shiva Krishnamurthy, Beverages and Foods Head, Hindustan Unilever added, “We are thrilled to have ‘Megh Santoor’ recognized as the world’s largest environmentally interactive billboard by The Guinness Book of World Records. Vijayawada is one of the biggest citadels for Taj Mahal Tea, and creating this extraordinary experience is our way of extending heartfelt gratitude to the city in a way that fits us best, with Hindustani classical music! This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to Hindustani classical music, the beautiful people of Vijayawada and to sheer tea enjoyment in the rains. We have created history, and we invite everyone to experience this extraordinary blend of art and technology.”
Megh Santoor is a unique adaptation of the traditional Santoor and is designed to play only when it rains. Using a clever arrangement of weights that fill up due to rainwater, it melodiously brings to life the Raag Malhar - a classical composition that celebrates the rainfall. In doing so, it transforms the ultimate muse into the ultimate master. The instrument currently installed outside Vijayawada Railway Station, will be up till 16th October 2023, allowing people to enjoy this first-of-its-kind concert till the monsoons fade away.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Hardik Pandya stars in Gatorade's first Indian TVC in a decade
This campaign, titled 'Sweat Makes You Shine,’ emphasises the importance of hydration in sports
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 4:24 PM | 2 min read
Gatorade®, PepsiCo India’s hydration brand, today made a marquee announcement to launch its first television commercial in a decade in India. This campaign, titled 'Sweat Makes You Shine,’ features cricketer Hardik Pandya.
Speaking on the campaign, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Backed by GSSI (Gatorade Sports Science Institute), Gatorade has consistently been at the forefront of hydration, delivering athletes and people with active lifestyles the essential means to enhance their performance through consistent replenishment. With our latest campaign, we hope to inspire professional athletes or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle to keep pushing the limits and stay hydrated in their fitness journey with Gatorade."
Commenting on the campaign, cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said "I strongly believe in the transformative potential of hard work, unwavering determination, and putting in the effort. With this campaign alongside Gatorade, I aim to emphasize the importance of these principles to my fans, reinforcing the value of dedicating oneself to working harder and, in turn, maintaining peak performance through consistent hydration."
"As an athlete, there is no shortcut to success - it takes dedication, hard work and discipline to outshine. Our campaign spotlights Gatorade as the perfect partner to help you keep pushing your limits in this journey to success. And who better than Hardik Pandya one of the most successful and iconic sports personalities to bring home this message." said, Raj Deepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
MS Dhoni rings in the festivities as JioMart's brand ambassador
Dhoni has also starred in a festive ad for the retail brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 3:12 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Retail’s JioMart has roped in Indian cricket icon, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador. In addition, JioMart has re-branded its festive campaign to JioUtsav, Celebrations Of India, which will go live on October 8, 2023.
The JioUtsav campaign emphasizes on the inference that Dhoni has given the nation several occasions to celebrate but has missed being a part of them. So, with renewed vigor, he is determined to celebrate all moments of happiness, festivities and special occasions with his loved ones. Dhoni will be seen in a 45-second film.
Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, “We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance, just like JioMart. Our new campaign lends itself to celebrating life and all its special moments with our loved ones, ‘shopping’ being an integral part of this revelry. Non-metro regions currently account for around 60% of our overall sales, a sign of gradual growth and a true testament to fruition of our efforts to democratize digital retail.”
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said, “I strongly identify and echo with the values that JioMart stands for, being a homegrown e-commerce brand, they are driven by a purpose to support the digital retail revolution in India. India is known for its vibrant culture, people and festivals, JioMart’s JioUtsav campaign is an ode to the celebration of India and its people. I am very excited to come on-board with JioMart and be a part of the shopping journey of millions of Indians.”
The films are conceptualised to highlight the cross-category expertise of JioMart, the celebration of the festive spirit and the great shopping deals and discounts available on the platform.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp