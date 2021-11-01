What's the perfect 'muhurat' to invest? Upstox explores

Upstox (also known as RKSV Securities), one of India’s largest online investment platforms, launched a short film urging individuals to invest as part of their ‘StartKarkeDekho’ campaign. This Diwali, Upstox aims to inspire individuals to take an auspicious step towards their financial journey and encourages them to invest in their future through a fun, quirky and celebratory campaign.

In the short film, the main character Akash, a young man, faces discouragement from trivial to major decisions due to a pandit who declares that "muhurat sahi nahi hai". Throughout his whole life, he's been just about to do something he really wants, but Pandit ji doesn't let him by saying ‘Muhurat sahi nahi hai’. It is only when he invests with Upstox, he knows and is confident that #YehMuhuratPerfectHai and does not require an approval from Pandit ji.

So, through Akash’s journey, this Diwali, Upstox aims to encourage all individuals to invest and foster an investment culture across the country, because #YehMuhuratPerfectHai. It conveys a message that there’s never a wrong time to take the first step towards your financial journey. Additionally, Upstox with its all-new platform augmented with a suite of new features and intuitive design, is promising to make investments all the more easier and effortless.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)