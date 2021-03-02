Unacademy ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador

The new film titled ‘The Greatest Lesson’ celebrates ‘never give up’ spirit by commemorating the most challenging times of the cricketer and his subsequent triumphs

Unacademy has released a new film titled ‘The Greatest Lesson,’ to mark its association with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and celebrate the relentless human spirit in its pursuit of excellence. The Master Blaster has been roped in to serve as a Brand Ambassador and a Mentor for Unacademy learners.

The film celebrates the ‘never give up’ spirit by commemorating some of the most challenging times of the veteran cricketer’s career and his subsequent triumphs. Being an Education platform, Unacademy drives a message with the film that failures must be looked upon as stepping stones to success.

The film starts with the audience cheering on the Master Blaster as he walks out onto the field and former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar gets ready to bowl. A few frames later, Akhtar is seen hurtling down the pitch in his trademark style as Sachin takes guard. The film then cuts to Sachin’s ODI debut in 1989, when he was dismissed on a duck on the second ball he faced.

From there on, the film depicts some of Sachin’s most notable dismissals including the ‘shoulder before wicket’ incident against Australia at Adelaide in 1999, and former umpire Steve Bucknor’s erroneous dismissal of the cricketer at Gabba in 2003. The disappointment of the fans and the consternation on Sachin’s face is palpable as the film progresses till it reaches a crescendo and the screen changes to read, ‘Failure. The fuel of champions.’

Thereon, the narrative changes as the film journeys through some of Sachin’s most momentous comebacks that made him one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the game, earning him the sobriquet, ‘God of Cricket.’

Unacademy recently announced a strategic partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. As part of the deal, Sachin will share his life lessons, mentoring Unacademy learners through a series of live interactive classes, which will be available free of cost. Unacademy is also working on deeper content-led integration with Sachin in the sports learning category. The details of this integration will be unveiled in the next few months.

